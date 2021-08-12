Depression: A hallmark of the pandemic is increased stress, which may lead to a higher incidence of depression and maybe other behavioral illnesses. Some common signs of depression in children, according to the CDC, include feeling sad, hopeless, or irritable a lot of the time, having a hard time paying attention, low energy or fatigue, feeling worthless or useless, and showing self-injury and self-destructive behavior. In addition, suicide rates have been increasing and affect all ages so consider seeking professional support and care for depression to help reduce the chances of suicide and other possible self-harm behaviors.