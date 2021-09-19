Haldor Lillenas was the founder of the music-publishing company that bears his name. He immigrated to the United States from Scandinavia as a young man. A kind Christian lady befriended him and taught him the English language. She also taught him about Jesus and, she introduced him to the world of Christian hymns. This hymn was one of her favorites and she sang it often.
Years later Haldor began to research the origin of that hymn. What he found was that there is not much information or any reliable records about the author, George A. Young. He was a poor preacher who worked hard as a carpenter to provide for his wife and family.
After years of sacrifice, George was able to build a small house for his family. But soon after they occupied it, while he was preaching in another community, some gospel-hating young punks set fire to their home. It was completely destroyed.
In 1903, George Young published his hymn for which he wrote both the lyrics and the score. And that’s about all we would know if Haldor Lillenas had not dug a little deeper. Without the modern convenience of Google Search, he discovered that the writer, George Young, had passed away, but that his widow was living in a nearby town. So, he found an address and he drove out to meet her.
When he stopped at a gas station to ask for directions, the attendant said, “Sir, that’s the county poor house, up the road about three miles. And mister, when I say poor house, I really mean poor house!”
When Haldor arrived, he found a poor, elderly woman, in simple surroundings. But she was rich in spirit; she radiated with joy, and she spoke of how the Lord had guided her and her husband over many years.
She said, “My husband and I were married while we were very young. God gave us a wonderful life together; he led us day by day. We had so much of Jesus. But then God took him.”
Then she told him, “I am so thankful that God has led me here! You know, every month, people come into this place to spend the rest of their days. Many of them are so sad and in such great need of help and comfort. And so many of them don’t know my Savior. I have been able to cheer them and introducing them to the Lord Jesus Christ. Isn’t it wonderful how God leads His children?”
GOD LEADS HIS DEAR CHILDREN ALONG is presumed to be George Young’s testimony of his unwavering faith in God, through times of great trials and difficulties.
