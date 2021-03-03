TOWNSEND — Set appropriately at the “foot” of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival is an epic full-day event for the whole family. Festival goers can meet at the Townsend Visitors Center where the Bigfoot 5k begins at 9 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. Race participants receive a Bigfoot swag-bag that includes a t-shirt, medal, a neck gaiter and much more. The festival starts at noon May 22, followed by other themed events at the Heritage Center to keep the younger ones constantly entertained.
“Blount County is excited to bring the Bigfoot festival to Smokies this year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “This outdoor festival will offer unique events for all ages.”
Bigfoot enthusiasts will enjoy chainsaw carving in the likeness of the beast as well as tethered balloon rides with Bigfoot himself. Well-versed Bigfoot experts will be on hand to answer all attendee questions and talented storytellers will enlighten the crowd with thrilling Bigfoot encounters. Plus, a surprise Bigfoot and Sassy Squatch event will headline the festival.
“Nothing compares to the mysterious world of Bigfoot,” says Brian Johnston, event coordinator. “This festival is a rare glimpse into the life of the reclusive creature.”
Robby Bowman, a third-generation Sevier County blacksmith, will heat, mold and bend metal into impressive knives. Enjoy square dancing and live music throughout the day, vendors with Bigfoot merchandise and food truck vendors with unique Bigfoot festival menus.
The Blount County and the Townsend Visitors Center will continue to closely monitor CDC guidelines as well as any state-issued orders pertaining to COVID-19. Visitors are also encouraged to view the most up-to-date travel advisories on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.