On Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 26 at mile-marker 7.2.
Due to the serious nature of the crash the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate.
Investigators determined that a black 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4 door hatchback, driven and solely occupied by Lisa A. Falvey, 55, of Mount Carmel, was westbound on I-26 in the right lane, when for unknown reasons the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle subsequently overturned and came to rest on its side, against the guardrail, trapping Falvey inside.
The KPD reported that Falvey sustained suspected major injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was med-flighted to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. As of Sunday evening she was hospitalized in stable condition.
Westbound I-26 was completely closed temporarily to allow for the landing of the med-flight helicopter on the interstate, and remained partially closed for the next few hours to allow for the safe investigation of the crash and removal of the involved vehicle and associated debris.
This crash remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit. As such, no further details are available for release at this time.