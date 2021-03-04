Two recent incidents of thefts have Rogersville residents on edge.
Joseph Church, whose wife Kimmy recently died, said he had left their residence and asked a friend to keep an eye on another man in his Rogersville house while he was gone.
When he returned, Church found his wife’s will missing, as well as her engagement ring, wedding band, a diamond necklace and earrings, with a total value of about $20,000.
Because the friend may have witnessed the theft, officials urged both Church and his friend to seek orders of protection against the other man, Nicholas Robinson.
The closed-circuit surveillance cameras were disabled before someone broke in the home of Cindi Penley of Rogersville.
Penley told officers that thieves took her wedding set along with other jewelry, a television and $1,000 in cash from her safe on Sunday. Also missing were a Ruger handgun, personal documents and the safe itself.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in the case.