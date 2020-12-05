November 25
A resident of Surgoinsville contacted the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office concerning a possible domestic violence complaint. The resident reported that her grandson had assaulted her with a stack of paper and had threatened to harm her if she did not give him money. There were no signs of injury observed. The complainant was referred to the clerk’s office for an order of protection.
A Glock 23, gen 4, valued at $539.00, was reported stolen from a Rogersville resident who reported that the gun was located in his vehicle. It was stored with a loaded magazine. There were no signs of forced entry.
Following a traffic stop, an individual reported to the officer that he had a handgun in the vehicle. It was taken into the officer’s possession for officer safety. When the serial number was run through NCIC, the gun was found to have been stolen out of Louisiana in 1993. The individual reported that he purchased the gun in September 2020. The firearm was placed in evidence.
A Bulls Gap resident reported that on 11/2/2020 she allowed her son to driver her 2020 Honda Civic to Maury County where he resides. No one has heard from him or seen him since that time.
A Church Hill resident reported an assault. She stated that she was removing items from the residence when two individuals known to her came into the house. She did not give permission for the individuals to enter. One of the suspects shoved the resident with her shoulder as she entered the property. She was asked to leave but refused to do so. The officer spoke with the suspect and another individual who indicated they came onto the property with the permission of the victim’s son in order to let his dog outside. The matter was referred for private prosecution.
November 26
A 2019 ATV was reported stolen from a Surgoinsville residence. It was valued at #1,207.25.
A Church Hill resident reported that a theft had occurred at the residence. She indicated that her grandson went into her room and stole a bottle of prescription Xanax and taken $175 from her locked filing cabinet. The officer contacted the grandson who denied taking the items. He was told that the officer would contact him again after reviewing the home security video. The grandson then contacted his grandmother and told her that he would give all of the items back to her. The grandmother chose not to press charges at this time.
A Rogersville resident reported that his daughter asked him to refuse delivery of a package to their residence while she was out of the state. However, when the package arrived, he opened it and found that it contained a check payable to his daughter in the amount of $4,898.50 that was drawn on a Massachusetts bank account. He contacted the owner of the account, who reported that the account had been compromised and was closed. He did not write the check or know the individual named on it. The check was logged into evidence pending investigation.
A resident of Mooresburg reported missing items from his property when he arrived at his residence. The front door was found open and several items were missing, including three guns, rare, dated silver coins, and many other gold and silver coins. The total value of items taken was $38,394.98.
Devyn Lynn Williams, a resident of Kodak, TN, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia when she was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia by the homeowner. The officer was given a blue neoprene bottle koozie containing a spoon with drug residue on it, a needle and a pill bottle cap, that Williams claimed. She was transported to the jail for booking.
November 27
Deputies were called to a Rogersville residence after receiving a call of a woman being drug down the road by a truck. The complainant stated that she had gotten into an argument with the father of her child, which escalated. The father of the child ran from the residence and got into a truck, driven by another individual, sitting at the bottom of the road. She stated that she grabbed the truck and when she did, the vehicle was accelerated and driven away. She reports being drug about six feet before releasing herself from the truck. She was observed to have minor abrasions.
A Bulls Gap resident reported the vandalism and burglary in progress. Tyler Blake Worley, Rogersville, was found in a vehicle owned by the complainant. Damage to the steering column and center console were noted. Worley was also found to be in possession of approximately $155.00 of counterfeit bills when he was placed under arrest concerning vandalism, burglary and auto theft. Worley was also charged with resisting arrest after he refused to leave the inside of the vehicle. During a pat-down, he was found to have a capped syringe and $155 dollars cash, along with a small cellophane bag containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donovan Wayne Sharp, Church Hill, was arrested for domestic assault, child abuse and resisting arrest after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence for a domestic assault. Sharp assaulted a minor, age 10, after he ran into the living room and got onto the couch. Sharp then grabbed the minor by the ankles and pushed his legs apart and up to his chin. A second minor, age 17, came into the room and observed Sharp pushing his mother in the chest with both hands while she was trying to call 911. Sharp was outside when officers arrived on the scene and he admitted to what he did to the ten-year-old. The officer then spoke with the female and the two minors. Red areas were observed on both the minor and the female related to Sharp’s actions. When Sharp was informed that he was going to jail for the domestic related assaults, he refused to comply and resisted being handcuffed. He was subsequently transported to the Hawkins County jail for booking.
November 28
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Rogersville residence regarding a burglary and theft. When she returned from a trip out of town, she noticed that her front door had been broken into. The victim reported that she was missing two firearms, and multiple medications. The deputy reported that it appeared that the location of these items was known to whoever broke in as nothing else was stolen or disturbed in the house. The identify of a possible suspect was provided by the victim.
A Rogersville resident reported the theft of a cell phone from her residence. An individual known to the victim had asked to borrow the phone, which she agreed to. However, the phone has not been returned. Straight Talk marked the phone as stolen and set up two factor identification on it so the phone number could not be changed.
Deputies were called to a domestic altercation in Church Hill. The victim reported that the offender had been drinking and began arguing with her about her family. When she tried to get her phone and leave the residence, he took the phone away and threw her back into the residence. She was then physically thrown around the living room, hitting chairs, walls and the floor. Two of her teeth were knocked out. The offender told her that if she thought of leaving the bedroom, he would kill her, take her on the mountain and burn her. Her requests for water and Tylenol were denied because he told her that she was Satan. The following morning, she saw the offender’s father and requested that he take her to the ER at Holston Valley Medical Center, where she was found to have a broken, dislocated arm. Derek Thomas Lowman, Church Hill, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Kidnapping.
Patrick Lynn Parson, Rogersville, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and sale/delivery/manufacture/ possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Rogersville for a brake light violation. Consent was given to search the vehicle. In a pat-down search of Parson, the officer found a syringe in his pocket that he had not told the officer about earlier. The vehicle search revealed a purple container with two baggies, two straws and a baggy containing approximately 3.53 gm of methamphetamine. A hidden compartment in the console revealed a loaded syringe, a partial suboxone strip and a naloxone spray. A second suspect, Carley Nicole Green, Sneedville, spontaneously stated that she had suboxone in the vehicle. Green was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule 3.
November 29
Justin Thomas Monk was arrested for Violation of an Order of Protection and transported to the Hawkins County jail.
A 2019 red and black dirt bike valued at $500 was reported stolen from a Bulls Gap resident.
November 30
A break-in was reported by a Rogersville resident. He reported on-going issues with people vandalizing his house. Items reported to be taken include a rubber tote, two queen size air mattresses, one king size air mattress, a 13-person tent, a DeWalt drill and a box of deck screens with an estimated value of $760.00. He also reported damage to a black wagon and a slashed tire. The victim provided the names of two individuals who he suspects may be involved.
A resident of Hog Lot Road in Rogersville reported a possible burglary in progress when he saw that he thought were flashlights in his residence. He reported that a Smart TV, a Remington rifle and a chainsaw were missing from the residence.
Jeremy L Jenkins, Rogersville, was arrested for sale/del/mnf/ poss of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, child abuse/neglect/endangerment, immediate notice of accident and accident involving damage to a vehicle. Officers arrived on the scene of the accident where the vehicle had left the roadway, ran through a fence, went through a field and came to rest approximately 100 feet off the road. Jenkins was noted to be the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle’s passenger stated they were trying to give a pacifier to her two-year-old child when the accident occurred. Both the minor child and Jenkins were no longer on the scene. A welfare check was conducted by the officer to check on the child. At the residence, the child was observed to be standing next to the subject and had a hatchet lying at his feet. Jenkins was found asleep on the couch and was observed to have a glass meth pip, tubing, baggies with drug residue and a baggie containing .82 gm of methamphetamine, all within easy access to the child. The suspect was awakened and placed in handcuffs. He then became violent with the arresting officer, and the officer used pepper spray om an attempt to subdue Jenkins. Jenkins continued to fight and resist arrest. The officer then used a taser. Jenkins then grabbed the taser and attempted to take it from the officer. EMS was called to the scene to medically evaluate the suspect. He was then transported to the jail.