BULLS GAP — Agnes "Aggie" Juanice Warner, age 69, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
Agnes was born to Reece and Louise Ward on November 10, 1950. She graduated from Rogersville High School, and also attended Walter's State Community College. She married Guy Warner on May, 26 1978. She was the owner and retired from Ward Shoe Shop in Rogersville. Also, she was a favorite substitute teacher at Bulls Gap School for many years. Agnes was a faithful member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Louise Ward: and brother, Jimmy Ward.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Guy Warner; son, Kevin Sanders (Barbara); step-son, James Warner; uncle, Kenneth Shortt, of Hutting, Arkansas: three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-laws; and several cousins and friends.
The family of Agnes wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors of Greeneville Community East Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 25, 2020, at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. David Gibbs officiating. Graveside services will be held in McCullough-Tieke Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26, at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers will be James Jones, Jay Campbell, Johnny Warner, Stanley Green, Charles Poe, and Ralph Ray.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
