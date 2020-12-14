Each year a Kingsport tradition for many is to attend the “Christmas at Allandale” tours to view our many beautifully decorated Christmas trees. These trees have been decorated annually by Friends of Allandale for the enjoyment of our community and region.
However, in this crazy year which we have all been are experiencing we did not want to be known as a hotspot for the spread of this deadly virus, therefore, we have elected to forgo our tours this year.
Now that’s the bad news, the good news is that Allandale along with Friends of Allandale and our generous sponsors have stepped up to the plate and will be doing a FREE Allandale campus drive-thru tour.
This is a new venture for us as we are used to decorating inside the mansion and now we have a drive-thru tour of our 25-acre campus which we are decorating. We have learned a lot and have a whole new appreciation for what Claudia Byrd is doing with “Speedway in Lights!”
As you drive-thru you will see lighting on the mansion and barns, in the garden, and various standalone lawn decorations.
The drive through tour will run nightly from dusk through 11:00 PM. Visitors should enter through the main mansion entrance, drive behind the mansion, by the barns and ponds and exit through the barn EXIT. For safety concerns we ask that you remain in your car.
And please don’t forget to thank our wonderful sponsors: Armstrong Construction, Buddy and Debbie Waggoner, Citizens Bank, Dalton Direct Carpets, Friends of Allandale, Jerry and Emma Miller, Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Town & Country Realty