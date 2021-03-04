As the pandemic continues and more people are struggling to feed their families, a local church is offering a helping hand.
Otes United Methodist Church in Bull’s Gap is now receiving food boxes from the United States Department of Agriculture.
As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced on April 17, USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $6 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. Distributors package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
Otes UMC Pastor Victor Trowbaugh says the food boxes his church is receiving include meat, potatoes, onions or apples, milk, sour cream or yogurt, and cheese.
The Farmers to Families food boxes can be picked up on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1869 Highway 66. Anyone from Hawkins County can participate in the program. Supplies are only available until gone.