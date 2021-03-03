Rogersville’s long and storied history, replete with famous residents and visitors, leads many to believe there might be ghosts walking our streets.
Paranormal Technology Investigations returned to Rogersville this weekend for the second time this year. The Jonesborough company leads ghost tours as well as investigating paranormal activities.
For this trip, a team of four investigators were at the Hale Springs Inn on Friday night, and a group of 17 people joined them on Saturday for a ghost tour.
Robb Phillips of PTI said on Friday, ”The reason we’re here at the Hale Springs Inn is to see what kind of activity we can get, so we can post it on our website as advertisement so people will know what to expect and experience when they take a tour with us. We’ve never had a chance to do this by ourselves as a team, but we know there is activity here and we know what’s claimed. Tonight we’ll see what we can experience.”
“The first time we investigated last month with a group of people we had quite a bit of activity with the other team on the second floor,” Kathy Sheppard of PTI added. “Hopefully investigating with just the team everything will be more quiet and we’ll be able to get more activity. We’re looking for activity we can post; we don’t want to post anything with ‘he-said, she said.’ We want to post things that we experience ourselves. We want activity, good EVPs (electronic voice phenomena), or maybe some stuff in pictures.”
On the earlier trip, the Molly Gray room had the most paranormal activity, with some activity noted in the James K. Polk room. On this trip, Sheppard said there were some images captured on structured light sensor cameras in the Molly Gray room. She also stated that on Friday night some audio was captured on a “spirit box” with the names “Levi” and “Rogers” heard. The material will be analyzed further and more trips to Rogersville will be planned in the future.
PTI posts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. PTI’s website is: ptitn.com.