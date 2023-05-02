The Hawkins county Sheriff’s Office seized more than a pound of marijuana and a handgun early Thursday morning as a result of a traffic stop in Rogersville for a vehicle registration violation.
HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds stated in his report he initiated a traffic stop around 3:45 a.m. on Rt. 66 in Rogersville on a 2002 Chevy pickup that didn’t have a registration attached to the designated license plate.
The driver was identified as Francis Harold Knight, 62, of Rogersville, and his passenger was Travis Chad Johnson, 43, of Sneedville.
Hammonds reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle. Knight reportedly stated that Johnson may be in possession of drugs, but he was not sure.
A green bag in the center of the vehicle contained a bong, pipe, baggies and a digital scale.
Hammonds stated that he found a bag containing 1.16 pounds of marijuana on the passenger floorboard, as well as a baggy containing a small amount of marijuana under the passenger seat.
Under the driver’s seat Hammonds allegedly located a Stoeger STR 9 9mm handgun with 13 rounds in the magazine. Knight allegedly admitted the handgun is his.
There was a stop sign in the back of the truck which Knight allegedly admitted to taking.
Hammonds further stated that Knight resisted, and had to be shoved into the patrol car.
“I transported Francis and Travis to the Hawkins County Jail to be booked,” Hammonds reported. “Francis advised he eats dinner with (Attorney General) Dan Armstrong, and that I violated his rights. Francis also advised that I am banned from the South Side Restaurant.”
Knight was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a traffic control device, and display of plates violation.
Johnson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Both were held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.