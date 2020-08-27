AUGUST 29
MAGNOLIA FREEWILL BAPTIST CLEAN UP SALE: on Old Stage Rd., from 8-?. Come out and fill a bag. Anything you can fit in a bag for 50 cent. A lot of good stuff including children’s, baby’s, men’s, and women’s clothing of all sizes. Purses, shoes, and toys.
SEPTEMBER
BOOKER-HARRIS REUNION: normally held in Sept. has been cancelled for 2020.
CHURCH HILL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1955: is cancelled for 2020.
SEPTEMBER 6
HOMECOMING: at the Independence Methodist Church, on Clinch Mountain Rd., in Eidson, beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be special singing and preaching along with a covered dish lunch at Horton Store Bldg. Everyone welcome to come out and be with us.
SEPTEMBER 7
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES CLOSED: for Labor Day. The garbage pickup for Monday will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
SEPTEMBER 26
COURTNEY CEMETERY BENEFIT SINGING: has been cancelled. However, someone will be at the Cemetery, Sunday afternoon, to receive donations. Call 423-235-5286 for more information. As always, the trustees thank everyone for generous donations to maintain Courtney Cemetery.