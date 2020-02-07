Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.