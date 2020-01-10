ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter to take control on their way to a 37-22 victory over Sullivan Monday at RCS.
The Lady Warriors held the Lady Pirates to just two free throws in the second in extending their 8-6 first-quarter lead to 21-8 by halftime.
Kylie Carpenter, Ava Jackson and Brylea Harris combined to score all of the Lady Warriors’ 21 first-half points and 36 of their 37 overall.
The Lady Warriors extended their lead to 30-15 heading to the fourth, then coasted to the win.
Morgan led RCS with 14. Carpenter added 13, including one from three-point range, while Harris added nine.
