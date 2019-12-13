SURGOINSVILLE – Logan Johnson scored 14 points and the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles used a strong third quarter to take control and defeat Ridgeview 35-25 Monday at Surgoinsville Middle School.
Leading just 16-15 at the break, Surgoinsville outscored the Raptors, 13-4, in the third period as Johnson and Roman Borghetti-Metz scored four points apiece. Dakota Reeves hit a three in the period and Nolan Amyx added a bucket to give
the Eagles a 29-19 lead through three quarters.
The two teams played to a 6-6 draw in the final quarter, allowing the Eagles to escape with the 10-point victory.
Besides Johnson’s 14, Amyx and Borghetti-Metz scored six each for the Eagles.
Gabe Duncan led Ridgeview with eight.
