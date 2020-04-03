CHURCH HILL – Imagine having a brand new car and being unable to drive it.
Probably not a good example, since some may be going through that right now because of the ever-tightening coronavirus restrictions.
However, Volunteer track coach can relate figuratively, as this season’s track team remains parked despite its collective ability to move very fast.
“This is the fourth year that I’ve been at Volunteer and it’s probably my most well-rounded track team, both on the boys and girls sides,” Ailshie said nearly a month ago.
Reached Wednesday, Ailshie shared the latest that he has learned regarding the 2020 season and when, and if, it will resume.
“I have been informed the TSSAA wanted to monitor the situation more closely before canceling the Spring Fling TSSAA state championships, which is becoming more and more of a strong possibility as each day passes,” Ailshie said.
“Virginia has already canceled their spring sports for the remainder of the season. I know for our athletes and myself, this is all been pretty much a big letdown. Track is now a sport where you almost have to start in the fall to have any chance of competing. Many of our kids have been training since November and several before then,” Ailshie said.
“In fact, for the first time we practiced over Christmas break this year in order to avoid losing our conditioning we built up over the last half of 2019. On the bright side we did compete in a relay scrimmage and a meet at Cherokee (on March 10),” he said.
“I know there were several high school teams outside of Hawkins County which never even had a chance to compete this season, so I would like to thank Chad Laster and Cherokee High School for hosting that event,” Ailshie said.
“Volunteer also hosted one of the very few middle school track meets held across the state before everything was postponed. It was great to see our Hawkins County middle school track athletes compete. We have the best middle school track coaches around and they do such a great job working with their kids,” Ailshie said.
Last year, several area middle school and high school athletes qualified for – and performed very well at – their respective state track championships.
“We were also blessed to have a couple of our Volunteer athletes, Megan Christian and Chris Strickland, recently sign track scholarships before we let out of school, so I was very thankful they had that opportunity to be recognized for their accomplishments,” Ailshie said.
“At this time, coaches can’t work with the athletes, but I have been told by several parents that their children have been working out and trying to stay in shape under these circumstances,” Ailshie said.
Back in early March, Ailshie broke down the make-up of the 2020 Falcons track team, beginning with an event which is difficult to train for outside school grounds.
“For the boys, we’ve got some really good hurdlers this year. Nathan Mihalik won the 100-meter hurdles last night. Andres Harless, who specializes more in the 300 hurdles, won that (March 10) at the Cherokee meet,” Ailshie said.
“Pole vault, Nathan Mihalik has vaulted 11-6 indoors. He’s got a chance to qualify (for state). We’re kind of projecting him about fourth or fifth at the sectional right now. So, we’re hoping we can get Nathan down there to the state meet,” Ailshie said.
“Nathan is so well-rounded. He finished 12th out of 25 in the section decathlon last year as a sophomore. He’s already improved in the discus and some of the other events that he’ll need. He’s so good at the hurdles, the pole vault – all the technical events that you need for the decathlon. We’re hoping that he’s got a shot to go down to Clarksville for the decathlon,” Ailshie said.
“On the girls side, we’ve got Emily Christian, who specializes in the 300 meter hurdles, and Sara Winegar, who’s a freshman out of Church Hill Middle School. She specializes in the 100 meter hurdles. So, we’ve got the hurdles events covered,” Ailshie said.
Volunteer has achieved sustained success in the last several years in the sprints and sprint relays. One athlete in particular has succeeded in just about every track competition in which she’s competed.
“Sprint-wise, on the girls side we’ve got the school record-holder, Ashley Salyers. Last year, she ran 12.91 in the 100-meter dash. She also anchored our fifth-place 4x100 meter relay at the sectional,” Ailshie said.
“She also has a school record in the 4x100 meter relay that was set a couple years ago. And she’s qualified for the state meet in the girls triple jump the last two years,” Ailshie continued.
“The last two years she’s finished in seventh place. We hope to improve on that this upcoming track season. Ashley has jumped 35 feet (in the triple jump),” Ailshie said.
“For the boys, on the triple jump, I’ve got Heath Miller, who played basketball. He came out to Cherokee and jumped 37 feet and finished second. Heath did well in the triple jump.
“In the long jump on the girls side, we’ve got Emily Christian and Taylor Castle. For the boys, we’ve got James Strickland. James won the event (March 10 at Cherokee). He’s able to utilize his speed and jumping ability. I think he should have a good season. James won the 100-meter dash (March 10). He’s our top sprinter. Of course, he’s going to contribute on the relays,” Ailshie said.
“Some fairly new guys, Heath Miller is going to sprint a little for us. Jared Counts is new and a couple guys returning, Andres Harless and Andrew Murph. Andrew qualified for the state in the 4x400 meter relay a couple years ago. He’s been dealing with a few injuries. So we’ll hopefully get him back to full strength by the middle of this season,” Ailshie said.
“On the girls side, we ought to do real well. As I said, Ashley is the school record-holder in the 100-meter dash, but I’ve got also some other pretty fast sprinters. I’ve got Savannah Hamilton. Emily Christian can run the 100-meter dash for us. We’ve got a new sprinter, Micah Smith, a freshman out of Surgoinsville Middle School,” he said.
“Megan, probably more toward the end of the season, we can move her to the 4x100 meter relay like last year, which would give us a really strong 4x100 meter relay team and once again have the possibility of qualifying for the state. If everything plays out well, we should be able to qualify,” Ailshie said.
“I’ve got several other girls to help us in other relay events. Lauren Grevelle is a soccer player. She came out for track for the first time. She’ll probably run the 200-meter dash for us. Peyton Gibson returns for us in the sprints,” he said.
“Chris Strickland, who signed with Alice Lloyd, will be on the 4x800, 4x400 & 800. He is our top middle distance runner. In middle distance, we’re much stronger than we were last year. Logan Ferguson had about a four-second PR (March 10) in the 800. He ran a 2:13. He’s a senior. We were real happy with that. Ethan Counsel, a sophomore, is running track for the first time. He split a 2:16 down over at D-B in the relay scrimmage,” Ailshie said.
“I’ve got a freshman, Caden Cox, who ran a 2:19 on a relay split, but he finished second (March 10) in the 400 in 58:04. He’s got a lot of leg speed. He’s got all kinds of potential. He has a bright future. Luke Winegar ran 2:16 at the relay scrimmage, as well. He’ll run the 800 and mile for us. He’ll probably be our best miler. Counsel will run the mile, too. We’re much-improved in that area than we’ve been in the past,” Ailshie said.
“On the girls side, Celine McNally ran 6:14, which is probably about a 20-second PR (March 10) in the mile. Elise McKinney has come out of basketball. She’ll run the 800 for us. I’ve got a freshman who’s been mostly cheerleading in the fall and the winter, but she’s got a lot of talent and a lot of potential. That’s Sydney Hamilton. Sydney did quite well for Church Hill Middle in the distance events and we hope that translates over, which it will, to the high school level. She has a bright future,” Ailshie said.
“On the guys, for the distance, Charlie Wilson and Preston Dingus, will run the two-mile for us. On the girls side, Celine will run the two-mile at times, too,” Ailshie said.
“There have been two girls records that have been held at Volunteer High School since 1981. I don’t know if we can break them or not. That’s one our goals this season. That’s in the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay. We’ve got a chance at that. Those records have been on the record books for about the entirety of the time Volunteer has been open,” Ailshie said.
The Falcons have some potential in other field events, as well.
“Dane Dykes is quite a story,” Ailshie said. “He was a football player that due to an injury, wasn’t able to continue to play. He’s come out for the discus and the shot put. He won both events (March 10 at Cherokee) as a junior. It’s just a great story. I’m so happy for Dane and the success he had at his first meet last night. He’s another guy who’s got a chance, if he gets the technique down, to qualify.”
Dykes is like a slightly smaller Evan McCracken, former Cherokee standout who won the 2013 state championship in the shot put and earned a scholarship to East Carolina.
“Absolutely,” Ailshie said. “That’s a good comparison. We hope that Dane will have the same success as Evan or close to it because Evan was a state champion.
“We’ve got Brayden Allen. Brayden’s been with us since freshman year. He’s thrown the discus well. I think he’s going to score points for us in most all these meets,” Ailshie said. “Senior Tyler Lawson scored in the Big 7 conference meet last spring and returns this year in the high jump.
“On the girls side, I’ve got a girl that finished fifth in the state for Church Hill Middle School at the middle school meet last year, Marley Snapp. We hope that she’ll contribute for us and do quite well. We’ve got several others. Casey Sandidge, Lily Redwine and several more if they continue to work will continue to contribute in a lot of these meets,” Ailshie said.
“High Jump is Emily Hatley, who has high jumped 5 foot,” Aishie said. “Alyssa Chappell has high jumped 4’10 and freshman Emily McPherson has some talent. Both Emily and Alyssa have qualified for the sectional in the past in the high jump.”
Ailshie thought – in early March, anyway – that Volunteer possessed quite a few possible state qualifiers.
“I think so,” he said. “Everybody’s just got to stay healthy. We’ve got to coach them up. I think we’ve got a really well-rounded team that if they have the right mindset and stay focused over the next couple of months, anything can happen.
“We’ve seen it before. We brought a 4x400 meter relay team down to Murfreesboro a couple years ago no one thought would have the possibility of doing that. Those kids worked hard and they earned it and they were all-state. So, it can happen,” Ailshie said.
Whether the Falcons – or anyone else, for that matter – gets a chance to compete in a state track meet this year is anybody’s guess at this point, as officials continue to mull the decision when schools will re-open.
“Through all of this, I have learned to appreciate the sport of track and field even more and I am sure our kids feel the same way,” Ailshie said. “We just have to take it a day at a time and know we will be stronger and more appreciative the next time we are able compete, whether it’s this year or next.”
