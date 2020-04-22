2020 Church Hill Middle JV baseball team

The 2020 Church Hill Middle JV baseball team includes: (front row) Spencer Ward, Grayden Dennis, Brycen Feagins, Graysen Dennis and Landon Hoover; (second row) Jaden Barrett, Lucas Laughlin, Isaiah Grubb, Austin Glass and Jacob Falin; (back row) coaches Derek Price and Daris Green.

 Photo by Jim Beller