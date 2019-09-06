MORRISTOWN – Cherokee’s Neyla Price and Landry Russell had strong performances in the Panther Creek Allcomers 5K cross country meet Tuesday at Panther Creek State Park.
Price placed sixth in a time of 24:17.20. Russell was 10th in a time of 25:46.78. Morristown West’s Julianne Dodson won the event in 21:41.56.
Cherokee’s Chloe Cooper placed in 32nd place in a time of 30:09.96. Teammate Atley Antrican was a few spots back in 35th place, completing the course in 30:21.03. Emily Aviles finished in 50th place with a time of 35:22.53.
On the boys side, Jesse Foster was Cherokee’s top runner, placing 47th in a time of 23:54.02.
Also finishing for Cherokee’s boys team were: Noah Elkins, 86th, 27:05.44; Tucker Houck, 103rd, 28:52.50; and Gabriel Lyons, 107th, 29:38.41.
The home teams – Morristown West and Morristown East – dominated the boys race with the top five finishers, and seven of the top nine. West’s Christian Henry won the event in 18:52.89.
Area middle schoolers fared well in the 3200-meter runs. Surgoinsville’s Roman Borghetti-Metz and sister Sabella led Hawkins County athletes.
For the boys, Borghetti-Metz placed second in 12:32.92. Rogersville City School’s Jayden Ward placed 14th in a time of 13:53.46. His teammates, Adonis Kincaid and Connor Armstrong, placed 33rd in a time of 14:56.93 and 59th in 15:50.37, respectively.
Others who finished were: Kevin McCury, SMS, 94th, 16:44.36; Landen Walker, SMS, 98th, 16:51.79; Brett Clark, SMS, 102nd, 17:03.14; Lucas Case, SMS, 114th, 17:29.91; Holden Sattler, RCS, 116th, 17:35.31; Clay Wagoner, RCS, 152nd, 18:49.48; Jackson Harrell, RCS, 156th, 19:03.03; Brayden Albright, RCS, 173rd, 20:05.01; Lucas Williams, RCS, 199th, 21:29.38; Ali Agland, RCS, 202nd, 21:38.45; Ben Goddard, RCS, 219th, 23:12.77; Cooper Laws, SMS, 223rd, 23:42.52; Isaiah Carr, SMS, 234rd, 27:10.73; Bryson Roberts, SMS, 235rd, 27:22.44.
For the girls, Sabella Borghetti-Metz placed 12th in 15:50.69. SMS teammate Jacie Begley came in 18th in 16:14.66. East Ridge’s Carli Sawyer won the event in 14:35.80.
Others to place were: 61st, Kaitlann Lipton, Surgoinsville, 18:09.03; 73rd, Meredith Moses, Rogersville, 18:41.48; 93rd, Abby Childress, Surgoinsville, 20:00.26; 95th, Aliah Laster, Surgoinsville, 20:13.93; 101st, Lucy Ferguson, Surgoinsville, 20:30.29; 129th, Kendra Fields, Rogersville, 22:18.56; 138th, Evie Dellinger, Rogersville, 23:05.80; and 163rd, Angelina Holly, Surgoinsville, 26:49.73.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.