The Volunteer High School freshman boys basketball team includes (front) Gabe Goode, Ben Adkins, Ethan Lukens, Peyton Steele, Bryan Pierson and Charlie Wilson; (back) Seth Cupp, Brogen McKee, Izaiah Hoe, Aiden Helms, Evan Davidson and Jeremiah Needham.
The Volunteer High School freshman girls basketball team includes (front) Micah Smith, Savannah Howard, Gracie Lawson, Devyn Hatten and Kendra Huff; (back) Emily McPherson, Addison Wright, Genesis Dunn and Karli Eidson.
Photo by Bobby Vaughn
