BRISTOL, Tenn. – Emma Hughes of the King University softball team won her third Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week award of the season following a stellar start against Carson-Newman University last week.
In her lone start of the week, Hughes tossed her second shutout of the season, handing Carson-Newman their fourth loss of the season. In the contest the Rogersville native allowed only two hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Hughes didn’t allow a hit until a leadoff double in the fifth inning as she retired nine straight up to that point. She then retired the final five batters she faced following a one-out single in the sixth. Hughes only faced three batters over the minimum, giving up two hits and allowing one runner on a hit by pitch.
This marks the third weekly award for Hughes this season, and second straight. She was selected Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week on February 25 and March 10.
