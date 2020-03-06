Blue Devils go undefeated again

David Lawson, who has been coaching for Rogersville Parks & Recreation for 35 years, led his team, the Blue Devils, to another undefeated season. The Blue Devils have been unbeaten for the past four years. Team members are: (top row) Shaiann Wallace, Lily Lawson, Coach David Lawson, Nadeen Aglan, and Alyssa Jones; (bottom row) Sabrina Murrell, Shailynn Scalf, and Alexis Carter. Not pictured: Ashiya Frazier. Congratulations to the Blue Devils!

 Submitted photo