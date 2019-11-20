CHURCH HILL – C.J. Frazier’s put-back with 11 seconds left in overtime helped clinch the Church Hill Panthers’ 39-38 win over Surgoinsville Middle School Saturday afternoon at Volunteer High School.
With 13.9 seconds remaining, Church Hill’s Harrison Pace went to the line with the Panthers ahead, 37-35. He missed both shots but Pace was there to rebound and put the ball in the basket to extend Church Hill’s lead to 39-35.
Dakota Reeves answered with a three-pointer – his fourth of the game – with :03 left to pull Surgoinsville to within 39-38, but the Eagles were unable to get the ball back or stop the clock before it expired.
The game was close throughout.
Surgoinsville jumped out to a 10-7 first-quarter lead as Reeves scored five points.
Pace and Tucker McLain scored three apiece in the second quarter as Church Hill closed to within 16-15 at halftime.
The margin remained one as the two teams scored 10 each in the third quarter. McLain scored six and Connor Haynes four in the period for the Panthers. Roman Borghetti-Metz and Jordyn Winegar-Collins each hit threes for SMS, the latter of which broke a scoring drought and 23-23 tie to give SMS a 26-23 lead with 40 seconds left in the quarter.
McLain’s two free throws with 10.8 seconds to go in the period closed the gap back to 26-25.
Haynes opened the fourth quarter with a three to give CHMS a 28-26 lead, then followed with a fastbreak layup to extend it to 30-26.
The teams went scoreless for another 2:16 until Nolan Amyx broke the drought with a fastbreak layup with 2:02 to go in the fourth, cutting the lead to 30-28.
McLain added a free throw with :23.5 to go, increasing Church Hill’s lead to 31-28.
After Owen Miller missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10 seconds remaining, Surgoinsville rebounded, moved the ball to the front court and called timeout with :06.8 to go in regulation.
The Eagles got the ball inbounds after the timeout, worked it around and Reeves nailed a three-pointer as time expired, tying the game at 31-31 and sending it into overtime.
Lucas Case gave SMS the first lead of overtime, 33-31, after hitting two-of-two free throws when McLain fouled out with 2:06 on the clock.
Church Hill’s Cameron Cox answered on the Panthers’ ensuing possession, nailing a three-pointer to give Church Hill the lead, 34-33, with 1:41 to play in OT.
The Panthers extended the lead to 37-33 when Haynes hit a three from the right corner with :58 to play.
Case answered with a drive to pull the Eagles to within 37-35 with 43 seconds left in overtime, setting the stage for Frazier’s game-clinching put-back.
Haynes led Church Hill with 17 points, including two three-pointers. McLain added nine, including five-of-five from the foul line.
Reeves scored 16 to lead Surgoinsville, including four treys. Case added eight.
