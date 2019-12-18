NASHVILLE - Are you looking for a gift for the angler, hunter or wildlife watcher in your family? If so, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has some great ideas for you!
Annual, lifetime, and youth licenses are great options and pick one up to treat yourself while you're at it. The collectible durable card option makes for a great stocking stuffer.
Licenses can be purchased online at TWRA’s online system, any of the four regional offices and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state.
An attractive new hat is available from the TWRA just in time for Christmas that makes for a great gift and shows your support for Tennessee’s fish and wildlife. Find it in the Specialty section of the License Catalog at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Designed with a modern style and a throwback feel, this TWRA hat is the perfect accessory for any outdoor activity.
The TWRA logo is featured on a leather patch on oilcloth and the Velcro strap allows it to adjust to fit most sizes. For a $20 donation, you will receive the hat and can proudly say you have supported the future of hunting and fishing in Tennessee.
All proceeds go directly to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation to support Tennessee outdoor education programs and the work of the TWRA.
A gift subscription to Tennessee Wildlife magazine is another great gift. A gift subscription for one year (four issues) is just $10, and includes the ever popular calendar issue.
If you wish to make the gift last longer, a two-year subscription is $17 and three years is $25. Each issue is packed with stories about fish and wildlife right here in our state.
