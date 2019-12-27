BULLS GAP – It’s always lively when Rogersville City School and Bulls Gap get together and such was the case this weekend when the two boys junior varsity teams hooked up three times in the Bulls Gap JV Christmas boys basketball tournament, finally captured after two games Saturday by RCS, 31-29, in overtime.
RCS reached Saturday’s championship round by defeating Bulls Gap Friday, 22-18. Bulls Gap beat Rogersville Middle School earlier Saturday in the loser’s bracket final, 38-26, to advance.
The Bulldogs captured the first matchup Saturday, 29-22, forcing a second game, since it was City School’s first loss of the tournament.
After a 15-minute break, the teams returned to the court and went toe-to-toe again in a game that was close throughout.
A 3-3 tie after one quarter became a 14-12 Bulls Gap advantage at halftime as Gavin Housewright and Noah Seals scored six points apiece. Aden Parsons paced RCS with six in the first half, as well.
Bulls Gap opened a five-point lead in the third, 19-14, on a post by Housewright and drive and free throw by Seals.
The Warriors responded. Lofton Hayes hit a three and Lofton Looney connected on a pull-up jumper to tie the game at 19-19 heading into the fourth.
Six points by Parker Travis helped the Bulldogs build a 28-24 lead with 1:06 to go.
Another three by Hayes and a drive by Parsons, as well as poor shooting at the line by the Bulldogs – who were 4-of-10 in the fourth – allowed the Warriors to close the period on a 5-1 run to tie the game at 29-29.
In overtime, a post basket by Jaxon Markham one minute in held up the rest of the way for the RCS victory.
Parsons led RCS with 13 points. Hayes scored six points on two three-pointers.
Bulls Gap was led by Seals’ 11 points. Housewright added 10.
