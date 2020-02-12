EIDSON — The visiting Guardians proved too much for the Clinch Wildcats on Monday night (Feb 3), coming away with a 66-50 win.
The Wildcats fell behind early, trailing 11-5 after the first quarter. The Wildcats couldn’t make up the deficit though they did play a hard-fought physical game.
Seth Lawson scored 19 points to lead Clinch. Joseph Lyons added 14.
Girls game Lady Wildcats Top Guardian
EIDSON — The Clinch Lady Wildcats played some smothering defense to help them defeat Guardian School of Johnson City last Monday night (Feb.3).
The Lady Wildcats led 11-3 after the first quarter, allowing only three free throws for the visitors. Clinch did not gove up a field goal in the first half and led 16-3 at halftime.
Guardian finally got a field goal at the 7:31 mark of the first quarter.
Courtney Nichols had 15 points for the Lady Wildcats while Jasmine Lyons had eleven.
