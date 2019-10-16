GRAY – Volunteer started and finished well against Daniel Boone Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, what happened in between wasn’t so good, as the Trailblazers celebrated their homecoming with a 44-14 victory.
“That first drive, we had a good game plan and we executed it really well,” said Volunteer coach Justin Pressley. “And the end drive, we had a pretty good drive, too. We’ve just got to do better in the middle of the game.”
The Falcons started the game by kicking an onside kick to surprise the Trailblazers. Peyton Derrick recovered for Volunteer at the Boone 43 and the Falcons immediately went into their hurry-up offense to put pressure on the Trailblazer defense.
An offside penalty and two-yard runs by Cameron Johnson, Derrick and Johnson gave the Falcons a first down at the Boone 32.
After Derrick was pinned for a four-yard loss, Eli Dorton ran for eight yards, then two to set up a fourth-and-four at the Boone 27. Following a Volunteer timeout, sophomore quarterback Garrison Barrett connected with junior tight end Caleb Scott on a 27-yard touchdown pass over the middle. Dawson Dykes’ kick gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead just 2:30 into the game.
Volunteer attempted another onside kick, but the Blazers weren’t surprised this time, recovering the ball to start their first possession at their own 49. After picking up a first down three plays later at the Volunteer 39, junior running back Brennan Blair broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run and Boone tied the game at 7-7 with 7:56 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out, Boone went on an 11-play, 51-yard drive, the final play a 25-yard field goal by Jacob Jenkins that made it 10-7 with 2:42 in the first.
Boone stopped Volunteer’s next drive after three plays – an interception and 21-yard return to the Falcons’ 19 by K.C. Vicchio. Four plays later, Blair was opening the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run. Jenkins’ extra point made it 17-7.
This time, Boone executed an onside kick, following it up with a five-play, 48-yard drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown run by Joe Jones. Jenkins’ kick made it 24-7 with 9:40 left in the half.
The ‘Blazers added another touchdown with 1:56 left in the half, an 18-yard pass from Jackson Jenkins to Phillip Page, giving Boone a 31-7 halftime lead.
“We just didn’t play very well, pretty simple,” Pressley said. “We came out and scored on the opening possession, did a pretty good job there with what our game plan was. We executed the right way. They drove down and scored and tied it up and we kind of crumbled there a little bit on offense.
“We did some things not so good offensively. I put us in some bad situations. We maybe tried to do a little bit too much with our game plan, tried to out-scheme them a little bit. We probably should have stuck to our base stuff,” Pressley said.
“That’s a good football team. They’ve been battling some injuries and stuff like that. But it’s still a good football team. We just didn’t play very well. You can’t go out here and play a team that’s coached like that poorly, and we played poorly. We’ll own it and we’ll get better and try to get back for our next three,” said Pressley.
The Falcons’ hurry-up offense worked well on their first possession, but they were unable to sustain it.
“We kind of bounced back and forth from it,” Pressley said. “When we feel like we like something, we’ll stay with the hurry-up, and when we feel like when we need to change things, we’ll just huddle it up. We’ve just got to get better. The tempo wasn’t a problem for us, it was the execution.”
Boone added a touchdown with 1:34 left in the third quarter, a 16-yard pass from Jackson Jenkins to Daniel Matherly, and another with 10:30 left in the game, a 26-yarder from Kaleb Worley to Daniel Lusk.
With the mercy rule clock ticking freely, the Falcons added a nice scoring drive late in the game to stop the clock with 1:48 remaining, a two-yard quarterback sneak by Barrett.
“I wish I had gotten some younger guys in quicker,” Pressley said. “I wanted to send a message that we’re trying to fight to the end and try to score there. It was a good job for those guys to see some things opening up a little bit.”
Daniel Boone (3-4, 2-1) travels to Cocke County Friday before hosting David Crockett and traveling to Cherokee to close out its season.
Volunteer (2-5, 0-4) closes its home schedule Friday against Morristown East, before finishing on the road at Unicoi County and Cocke County.
