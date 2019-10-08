CHURCH HILL – The intimidation factor of Science Hill or Dobyns-Bennett across a jersey is often a psychological hump high school opponents in East Tennessee have to clear before they can compete.
“You’ve got to get over it,” said Volunteer volleyball coach Tennille Green, whose Lady Falcons were swept by D-B, 3-0, in the District 1 Volleyball Tournament Tuesday at Volunteer.
As confident as the Lady Falcons were on Monday in defeating Tennessee High, 3-1, they were tentative and defensive 24 hours later against D-B, the tournament’s top seed.
“We didn’t play with confidence today,” Green said. “We had absolutely no confidence when we walked out there. I think we wanted to win, but we put way too much pressure on ourselves because all we were doing, for some reason, was looking across the court and seeing a name on a uniform, and we have to get out of that.
“We have to get out of that,” Green repeated. “There is no way of coaching that. Nobody can teach that. That’s you as a player. You have to work yourself out of that.”
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first game, only to see Volunteer rally to pull within 8-7. D-B then pulled away to 11-7 and the Lady Falcons responded with three straight points to pull within 11-10. But they could get no closer, as D-B outscored them the rest of the game, 14-4 for a 25-14 victory and 1-0 lead.
“We would come within three or four points, make a mistake and then we’d be back again five or six points,” Green said. “You can’t do that against a team like D-B. You can’t do that against anybody in our conference. This conference is a flip of a coin. We could have come out and beaten D-B in three – if we had the confidence.”
Game 2 had the same pattern. D-B led 5-1, but Volunteer rallied to tie it at 6-6. The game stayed close, with four more ties. Brooklyn Ward’s block at the net pulled the Lady Falcons to within 13-12, but again, D-B finished the game on a 12-3 run for a 25-15 Game 2 win.
With last year’s Big 7 hitter of the year, Hannah Watson, dominating the net, the Lady Indians – who were 40-5 last year and one set short of a berth in the Class AAA state championship – controlled the ball most of the match.
The Lady Falcons were a little more competitive in the third game, but D-B prevailed, 25-20, to win the match.
Volunteer was on the defensive most of the match, as opposed to the day before against Tennessee High, when they were mostly on the offensive.
“A lot,” Green said. “Our passing wasn’t what it should be. If we have good passing, and our passing is in front of the 10-foot line, and my centers are smart, and they mix their sets up, we’re hard to deal with. Nobody knows.
“Nobody knows what Jersey Wines is going to hit. Nobody knows what Raenah Barton is going to hit. Brooklyn Ward. Sydney Dobbs, when she’s hitting from it. Nobody knows what they’re going to hit, so they’re on edge,” Green said.
“But if our passing isn’t there, we aren’t going to be able to be there,” said Green.
Tuesday, that attack wasn’t there.
The Lady Falcons drop to the loser’s bracket Wednesday with a match at 7 p.m.
