ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville City School beat Rogersville Middle School and Surgoinsville Middle School Saturday to capture the Hawkins County Middle School Baseball Tournament at Cherokee High School.
In a battle of Rogersville Warriors, City beat Middle, 9-3, in the tournament opener, then waited around to play the winner of Bulls Gap/Surgoinsville, won by the Eagles, 5-3, in the day’s second contest.
RCS topped Surgoinsville, 12-0, in the nightcap to claim the tournament title and county bragging rights.
RCS 12, SMS 0
Gage Adkins and Cole Putnal combined to shut out Surgoinsville on two hits, while the Warrior offense scored 12 runs on eight hits, led by Putnal and Keaton Lawson with a pair each.
Jacob Brooks drove in three runs while Lawson and Manning Brooks drove in two apiece.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI-ground out by Jacob Brooks, the Warriors blew the contest open in the second inning by taking advantage of five walks and a hit batter. Jacob Brooks contributed a two-run single and Putnal drove in a run with a triple, then scored on a passed ball to make it 8-1.
Keaton Lawson drove in a run with a single and Manning Brooks doubled in two as the Warriors increased their lead to 11-0 in the third.
Rogersville added a final run in the fourth when Linkon Helton grounded out and Putnal scored after doubling to lead off the inning.
RCS 9, RMS 3
Rogersville City School broke open a close game with seven runs in the fifth inning to beat their cross-town rivals, 9-3.
Leading 2-1 in the five-inning game, RCS busted loose for seven runs in the top of the fifth to put what had been a tight game out of reach.
Landon Jeffers led off the inning with a single and went to third on a single by Caden Baugh. Clay Wagoner singled to right to score Jeffers to increase the RCS lead to 3-1. Baugh was thrown out trying to score.
Keaton Lawson followed with his third single of the game, sending Wagoner to third. Manning Brooks then singled to center to plate Wagoner for a 4-1 RCS lead and send Lawson to second.
Jacob Brooks singled to load the bases for Cole Putnal, who lined a single to center to score Lawson and a 5-1 RCS lead.
Gage Adkins drew a walk to plate Manning Brooks and re-load the bases. Linkon Helton then drove in two with a line single to make it 8-1.
Adkins scored on a ground-out to make it 9-1 as Helton was thrown out trying to score.
RMS put together a rally with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Noah Bledsoe and Tanner McPeek singled. Bledsoe scored with Sammie Augusta grounded out to short, trimming the lead to 9-2.
After Mason Fairchild walked, Elijah Curtsinger singled to score McPeek and cut the lead to 9-3.
Linkon Helton then retired pinch-hitter Roudy Henley to end the game. Jacob Brooks, who pitched 3.2 innings, struck out seven for RCS.
SMS 5, Bulls Gap 3
Surgoinsville opened the scoring in the first when leadoff batter Alec Pennington singled and came around to score on a single by Mason Stoker.
Bulls Gap scored in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. Jake Elliott scored on an RBI-single by Gavin Housewright, making it 1-1.
Surgoinsville went in front, 2-1, in the second. Camden Woodby reached on a one-out single and scored on a single by Pennington.
Bulls Gap starter Jake Elliott helped his own cause with an RBI-single in the second inning, scoring Carter Long to tie the game at 2-2.
The Bulldogs went ahead, 3-2, in the third. Parker Travis singled home Bryce Elliott, who had singled to left to lead off the inning.
Logan Johnson led off the fifth with a double to center field. Stoker reached on an infield single. One out later a walk loaded the bases for Surgoinsville.
After Johnson scored on a passed ball, Luke Armstrong walked to re-load the bases. Camden Woodby then singled home two to give the Eagles a 5-3 lead. The Bulldogs were retired in order in the bottom half of the inning to seal the win for Surgoinsville.
