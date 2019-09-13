ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams swept matches from Hawkins rival Cherokee Monday at Cherokee.
In the JV opener, Volunteer won 25-8 and 25-11 to take the best-of-three match.
In the varsity nightcap, the Lady Falcons took early leads and pulled away in all three games to sweep the Lady Chiefs, 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11.
“We played okay. We didn’t play our game like we played last week,” said Volunteer coach Tennille Green.
“We won in three, which was our goal. So, we definitely met our goal. We just need to come out a little bit more fired up than what we were,” Green said.
“I need them to get a little more heart. Last week it wasn’t an issue. Today it was. We need to play at our level and we’d look a whole lot better. We need to play to win, not play not to lose,” Green said.
“They didn’t play bad, but they didn’t play the way that I know they can play,” she said.
“We didn’t really fight,” said Cherokee coach Ashley Wilson. “We just kinda came in and started off decent, but that was about it. It’s almost like we were scared to do anything.
“Not taking anything away from Volunteer, they have experienced girls and they did well tonight,” Wilson said. “But in a big rival game, I was expecting us to be a little more fired up. We just kind of came out flat.”
Wilson said that comes from having a youthful team.
“I think it’s a matter of confidence and not having experience. We have four seniors and they’re really the only people who have varsity experience. If you watch our JV game, you see that most of our JV are playing varsity, Wilson said.
“We’re still trying to find out what works. This was just our second game with everyone healthy and everybody back. We had a concussion and somebody to have surgery. We’re trying to see who meshes with who. We haven’t had a set rotation all season,” she said.
The Lady Chiefs were competitive until about midway in each game and then would fall too far behind to come back.
“One thing happens and then our confidence comes down. They’ve never been in this position,” Wilson said about her young team’s inability to stop the spiral. “That comes with experience.”
Volunteer’s Sydney Dobbs had 15 assists. Jersey Wines had 10 kills. Emma Green had seven digs. Raenah Barton had nine kills. Hope Bachman had eight digs. Wines had six digs.
Volunteer followed up Monday’s win with another varsity sweep Tuesday over David Crockett, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18.
Wines had 15 kills and 13 digs. Barton had nine kills. Dobbs had 14 assists and Rylee Wines had 10 assists.
Bachman and Emma Green contributed10 digs each.
