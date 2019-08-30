ROGERSVILLE – Colonial Heights built a 22-0 halftime lead en route to a 22-6 victory over Rogersville Middle School in a battle of the 1-AA Big 5 Conference’s first-place teams Monday at RMS.
The Warriors (3-1) were plagued by turnovers on the drizzly night, unable to get much past midfield in the first half.
Colonial Heights (4-0) broke through in the second quarter when Trey Frazier scored from one yard out with 6:13 left in the half.
Less than four minutes later, the Chargers’ big fullback, Baylor Necessary, rumbled 17 yards for a touchdown. Frazier then hit Arian Mauk on a two-point conversion pass play to extend the Chargers’ lead to 14-0 with 2:22 left in the half.
The Warriors were unable to move the ball on their next possession but Colonial Heights was, moving into RMS territory where Necessary threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Carter Nelson for another touchdown with just 15 seconds left in the half. A conversion run by Dylan Joyner extended the Chargers’ lead to 22-0.
Rogersville’s Nick Matroni put the Warriors on the board in the second half with a 56-yard touchdown run.
After playing four straight home games to start the season, the first of four road games of the Warriors’ odd 2019 schedule was to be played against Sullivan East Thursday night in Bluff City. RMS will next travel to Holston Sept. 10.
