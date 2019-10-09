Rogersville Middle School Warriors 2019 Champions

ROGERSVILLE – Head coach Jeremy Bailey presented the Rogersville Middle School Warriors football team a plaque denoting them the 2019 East Tennessee Football Area 1 Playoff Champions at a pep rally Friday in the RMS gym. Prior to the NCAA football playoff system, worthy programs were often denied a shot to play for the national championship and had to rely on writers’ polls and coaches’ polls for their final ranking. Despite the Warriors having earned a playoff berth this season, RMS was unceremoniously booted from the playoffs due to a scheduling snafu. So, like some of those college programs denied the opportunity to compete for the title on the field and not voted in as champions back in the day, the Warriors simply proclaimed themselves champions. After all, no one can conclusively say they wouldn’t have won it on the field. So, congratulations, Warriors!

 Photo by Jim Beller