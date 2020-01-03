Texas Roadhouse MVP

JONESBOROUGH – Logan Johnson displays the Most Valuable Player trophy of the Texas Roadhouse Classic Holiday Tournament, held Dec. 13-21 at Jonesborough Middle School. Johnson was awarded the trophy after leading the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles to the tournament title, including a 29-28 win over Unicoi County in the championship game Dec. 21 in which Johnson’s buzzer-beater provided the final margin.

 Courtesy photo