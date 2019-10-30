JOHNSON CITY – Cherokee senior Austin Kirkpatrick took third place in the TSSAA Region 1 Large School Cross Country Championships Thursday at Daniel Boone High School, earning his fourth straight berth in the state cross country championship.
The TSSAA State Cross Country Championships Large Class boys race will be held at 10:45 a.m. this Saturday morning at Percy Warner State Park in Nashville.
Science Hill senior Aaron Jones (16:05.7) paced the boys’ Region 1 field Thursday to win, just ahead of Daniel Boone sophmore Conner Wingfield (16:12.0) and Kirkpatrick (16:38.7).
“I was good until about a mile, or a mile and a half in, and my sinuses got the best of me and I couldn’t breathe,” said Kirkpatrick. “Other than that, I felt really good. Same course as the past four years. It was really fun and it’s a really good course.
“I knew I couldn’t catch them there at the end, so I just said I’m going to coast in and see what I can get. So, I came out third again this year and we’ll see what I can do at state.”
Kirkpatrick said he is looking forward to competing at the state championship again.
“It feels really good just to be one of them,” said Kirkpatrick, whose goal is to medal again, as he did his sophomore year in 2017 when he covered the 5K Percy Warner State Park course in 16:28.61, good enough for 14th place. The top 15 earn medals.
“Last year I wasn’t prepared mentally,” Kirkpatrick recalled. “I took a fall at nationals right at the end of my sophomore year in track and I hadn’t been the same since. So, last year I was kind of nervous to push the wall. And then I pushed the wall at Bristol and I figured out I can still do it without going down.”
Kirkpatrick definitely pushed the wall Sept. 28 when he captured the Bristol Cross. Finally rounding into shape after labrum surgery over the summer from a pole vault injury, Kirkpatrick tripped on a root during the third mile at the hilly Steele Creek Park course and took a tumble.
Kirkpatrick recovered, then used the confidence the leader, Radford High School’s William Hartig, displayed over Kirkpatrick’s fall as motivation to catch him, which he did, winning by a second and a half (16:56.7 to 16:58.2).
Kirkpatrick is looking forward to taking on the state field with renewed health and confidence after last year’s disappointment.
“We’ll see how it is and I’ll just try to redeem myself,” said Kirkpatrick, whose familiarity with the course and the race serves some comfort.
“It helps a lot,” he said. “I’m not going to be as nervous as I was the first two years. I guess getting the nerves out is a big thing. So we’ll see what I can do without nerves this year.
“I feel really good this year – a lot better than I did last year, mentally and physically,” he said.
Another added benefit of having previous experience at the state championship is the confidence in his preparation leading up to it.
“I’ve just been doing the stuff I’m supposed to be doing. I’m just going to put all my trust in that again,” said Kirkpatrick, who planned to “do about eight miles” the day after the region.
“Then, I’ll just do my normal workouts through the week. The day before, I’ll do more stretching than running. It’s just the same every day leading up, until the day before and then you take it easy,” Kirkpatrick said.
Region 1 championships
Kirkpatrick’s mother, Lisa, Cherokee’s cross country coach, was pleased with the team’s performance at the region, although it was just five members of the team.
Besides Austin’s third-place finish, sophomore teammate Henry Brooks continued his steady improvement with an 18th-place finish (17:42.8). Freshman Tucker Houck persevered this season and finished Thursday’s race.
“Today was a really good race,” Lisa Kirkpatrick said. “Austin finished third, Henry finished in the top 20 and Tucker did well.”
Cherokee’s two freshman girls – Landry Russell and Neyla Price – completed their first season impressively, 30th (21:55.1) and 37th (22:32.2), respectively.
“Landry and Neyla had a really strong race for freshmen. So, I’m really excited to see how next year is gonna go,” she said.
While the cross country season is over for most, Austin still has the state championships Saturday, then he and Brooks are scheduled to compete in the Foot Locker Cross Country South Regional Championships Nov. 30 at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, N.C.
The coach said Brooks has progressed “a lot. He’s knocked some time off. He’s worked really hard. I know he and Austin are going to Foot Locker Thanksgiving weekend and run in it and try and knock some more time off.”
Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie said while the Falcons didn’t have their best day at the region, the season was a success.
“I thought we’ve had some better meets,” Ailshie said. “We had a really good meet last week at our conference. It’s hard to get up each week for a big-time race. But it’s been a great year.
“It’s been a great four years for our six seniors, five on the guys’ side and one on the girls’ side,” Ailshie said. “From where they’ve started, when they came in their freshman year, most of my guys probably averaged about 26:05 and they’re all running under 20 minutes four years later.
“That’s an accomplishment,” he said. “If they can apply what they’ve learned in cross country to persevere and strive to be your best, and apply that to the rest of their lives, that’s really what this sport is about. It teaches life lessons.”
The sport also is something any of the athletes can continue beyond high school as conditioning.
“Absolutely,” Ailshie said. “I’m 55 and I still run a little bit and it’s just something I enjoy to get outside. Definitely, they can continue to run and continue to get better.
“Cross country is an aerobic sport and basically if you can just gradually increase the mileage, you’re going to get better. I’ve seen it over the years. A lot of guys peak in their late 20’s if they continue to run,” Ailshie said.
Seniors led Volunteer in Thursday’s region. Rylan Greene was once again Volunteer’s top male finisher, placing 41st in a time of 18:35.3. Megan Christian led Volunteer’s girls, finishing 44th in a time of 23:02.0.
Ailshie pointed out some other highlights of the day.
“Luke Winegar has been with me for four years and he just continues to improve. He ran 35 minutes in the 5K his first race out and he ran 19 minutes today (19:01.7). That’s a huge success story,” Ailshie said.
“Rachel had a great race today. She was one of the highlights of the day. She ran under 24 minutes (23:53.9),” Ailshie said. “Logan Ferguson is a senior. He’s never been under 20 minutes and he ran 19:45 today. We had some good highlights.”
Volunteer had seven runners compete in the junior varsity race Thursday. Ailshie thinks he can have a good team going forward if they stay with it. Like many sports, cross country requires a year-round commitment if excellence is desired.
“We’ve got five freshmen under 22 minutes,” Ailshie said. “It’s the best freshman group that I’ve had. A lot of them didn’t run a whole lot over the summer and we’re at a point now, that we can gradually build on their mileage and increase their aerobic base.
“Because that’s what this sport is about. It’s just making the body more efficient to consume oxygen to distribute to your muscles. The best way to do that is to continually increase your mileage over a year’s time or four years’ time,” Ailshie said.
Here are the boys varsity results, top 20 and others of local interest:
Place, Name, Grade, School, Time
1 Jones, Aaron 12 Science Hill 16:05.7
2 Wingfield, Conner 10 Daniel Boone 16:12.0
3 Kirkpatrick, Austin 12 Cherokee 16:38.7
4 Austin, Max 12 Daniel Boone 17:01.5
5 Livesay, Bryson 11 David Crockett 17:10.0
6 Smith, Keaton 12 Daniel Boone 17:12.4
7 Sanders, Mason 11 Sullivan Central 17:14.9
8 Richardson, Ray 12 Science Hill 17:15.3
9 Galloway, Austin 12 Daniel Boone 17:18.3
10 Ogle, Alex 10 Sevier County 17:19.7
11 Youngblood, Dillon 12 Sullivan South 17:20.1
12 Lewis, Mason 12 Daniel Boone 17:23.6
13 Lewis, Bryson 9 Daniel Boone 17:25.3
14 Amburn, Caleb 12 Dobyns-Bennett 17:26.5
15 Henry, Christian 12 Morristown West 17:31.3
16 Erwin, Gideon 9 David Crockett 17:37.5
17 Liposky, Patrick 11 Morristown West 17:37.9
18 Brooks, Henry 10 Cherokee 17:42.8
19 Cline, Jameson 12 Daniel Boone 17:44.3
20 Sullins, Dane 9 Dobyns-Bennett 17:47.7
41 Greene, Rylan 12 Volunteer 18:35.3
57 Winegar, Luke 12 Volunteer 19:01.7
61 Strickland, Christopher 11 Volunteer 19:11.1
77 Ferguson, Logan 12 Volunteer 19:45.6
90 Glass, Evan 9 Volunteer 20:09.3
93 Dingus, Preston 12 Volunteer 20:17.2
107 Cox, Cayden 9 Volunteer 21:04.8
124 Houck, Tucker 9 Cherokee 24:05.0
Here are the girls varsity results, top 20 and others of local interest:
Place, Name, Grade, School, Time
1 Hutchins, Jenna 10 Science Hill 17:12.0
2 Neglia, Sasha 12 Dobyns-Bennett 17:27.8
3 Russum, Emma 12 Dobyns-Bennett 18:49.0
4 Arrington, Zoe 9 Tennessee 18:59.2
5 McReynolds, Julianna 12 Dobyns-Bennett 19:26.2
6 Headrick, Autumn 9 Dobyns-Bennett 19:44.8
7 Dulaney, Rachel 11 David Crockett 19:45.7
8 Wingfield, Kamryn 9 Daniel Boone 19:46.4
9 Allen, Gracie 12 Dobyns-Bennett 19:54.9
10 Dodson, Julianne 10 Morristown West 19:57.7
11 Lowery, Mandy 10 Sullivan East 20:09.0
12 Chellah, Patricia 11 Daniel Boone 20:13.4
13 Duncan, Trinny 10 Science Hill 20:24.0
14 Wade, Chloe 11 Sevier County 20:27.0
15 Haller, Destiny 12 Science Hill 20:27.9
16 Chellah, Judy 12 Daniel Boone 20:31.2
17 McIntosh, Jordan 9 Science Hill 20:36.0
18 Roy, Ashlynn 9 David Crockett 20:42.0
19 Dunn, Breanna 9 David Crockett 21:05.0
20 Taylor, Cara 10 Sullivan South 21:07.2
30 Russell, Landry 9 Cherokee 21:55.1
37 Price, Neyla 9 Cherokee 22:32.2
44 Christian, Megan 12 Volunteer 23:02.0
53 Michalik, Rachel 11 Volunteer 23:53.9
76 Winegar, Sara 9 Volunteer 26:00.3
82 McNally, Celine 11 Volunteer 26:30.5
83 McKinney, Elise 10 Volunteer 26:34.0
94 Chambers, Julia 10 Volunteer 31:00.4
Here are the boys junior varsity results, top 20 and others of local interest:
Place, Name, Grade, School, Time
1 Bruce, Evan M11 Daniel Boone 17:35.0
2 Swinehart, Griffin M10 Daniel Boone 18:00.1
3 Brown, Carlos M12 Daniel Boone 18:00.3
4 Tully, Fredrick M12 Dobyns-Bennett 18:05.4
5 Harris, Jonah M11 Science Hill 18:23.0
6 Cobb, Gabe M11 Dobyns-Bennett 18:28.8
7 Miller, Austin M12 Dobyns-Bennett 18:29.6
8 Upham, Chris M12 Daniel Boone 18:37.0
9 Owen, Conley M10 Science Hill 18:41.4
10 Dugan, Brit M9 Science Hill 18:47.3
11 Evans, David M11 Science Hill 18:53.6
12 Trejo, David M12 Morristown East 18:57.4
13 Mills, Camden M11 Dobyns-Bennett 19:01.4
14 Sarkodie, Leon M10 Science Hill 19:09.4
15 Flores-Melchor, Abraham M11 Morristown West 19:11.0
16 Wellman, Ethan M9 Dobyns-Bennett 19:13.1
17 Hodshon, Ben M10 Science Hill 19:13.5
18 Heiba, Adam M9 Dobyns-Bennett 19:19.8
19 Leonard, Gavin M10 Daniel Boone 19:21.6
20 Williams, Braden M8 University Sch 19:27.7
61 Dickerson, Andrew M9 Volunteer 21:16.4
65 Wilson, Charlie M9 Volunteer 21:29.4
74 Burnette, Ty M12 Volunteer 21:51.6
83 Caldwell, Dakota M10 Volunteer 22:13.5
87 Council, Ethan M10 Volunteer 22:24.2
96 Cannon, Jack M9 Volunteer 22:45.6
107 Greene, Caleb M10 Volunteer 23:42.2
