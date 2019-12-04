RUTLEDGE – Cherokee’s girls basketball team dropped three games in the Pizza Plus Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament last week at Grainger County High School.
The Lady Chiefs fell behind 9-0 to Morristown East in the first quarter en route to a 45-23 loss to the Lady Hurricanes in a sloppy contest on Tuesday.
Cherokee committed 24 turnovers to East’s 17 in the game.
East dominated the boards, 40-26, outscoring Cherokee, 20-12, in the paint. Gema Brooks led Cherokee with eight points. Kyla Howe added five.
Cherokee fell to Cosby on Wednesday, 54-35. Cosby won the game from the three-point line, hitting 14 of 35 treys, compared to Cherokee’s 3-of-7 beyond the arc.
The Lady Eagles also won the turnover battle, forcing 28 Cherokee turnovers leading to 25 Cosby points. The Lady Eagles committed only 10 turnovers, leading to just five Cherokee points. Cherokee did out-rebound Cosby, 31-15.
Bralyn McGaha scored 14 to lead Cosby. Leia Groat added 12. Cherokee was led by Lydia Alvis’ nine points and seven from Brooks.
The Lady Chiefs put up a better fight against Grainger County on Friday before falling to the Lady Grizzlies, 55-44.
Cherokee jumped out to a 22-11, first-quarter lead, only to see Grainger County storm back to outscore the Lady Chiefs 44-22 the rest of the way.
The Lady Chiefs shot 10 of 12 from the free throw line, while Grainger hit just two of seven. Both teams collected 27 rebounds, although Grainger held a 16-4 advantage on the offensive boards.
Cherokee had trouble once again controlling the ball, finishing with 25 turnovers.
Destiny Jarnigan led Cherokee with 12 points and five rebounds. Alvis added 11 points, while Macy McDavid grabbed six boards.
Tori Rutherford led Grainger with 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.