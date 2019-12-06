BULLS GAP – Don’t look now, but Shawn Bond’s Lady Bulldogs basketball team is picking up where it left off last season.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-0) remained unbeaten and untested in 2019-20 with a 49-7 rout of Clinch Tuesday night at Bulls Gap School.
The win comes one night after the Lady Bulldogs handed a 37-12 throttling to Ottway, the team that ended Bulls Gap’s season last year in the TMSAA Section 1 Class A quarterfinals, Bulls Gap’s highest-ever finish.
Tuesday against Clinch, Emma Houck led a balanced Bulls Gap first-period attack with six points off three baskets. Kaylee Cinnamon added four as the Lady Bulldogs built a 15-1 lead.
Bulls Gap increased it to 29-3 in the second as Madi Jones and Kasi Bowman added four apiece in a 14-2 quarter.
Jones led Bulls Gap with 10, while Houck, Bowman and Ariel Farrell scored eight each.
McKinzie Prew scored four for Clinch. Maddie Lyons added three.
Houck scored 14 Monday to lead the Lady Bulldogs over Ottway, including eight in the opening period as Bulls Gap jumped out to a 10-2 lead, which the Lady Bulldogs pushed to 21-2 at the break.
Ferrell and Jones added six apiece for Bulls Gap and Anna Houck scored five. Gracie Bodadilla led Ottway with six.
