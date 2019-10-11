Lady Falcons host soccer playoff Monday

CHURCH HILL – Volunteer girls soccer coach Jeff Lukens and assistant coach Elaine O’Brien (right) and their 2019-20 seniors Megan Christian, Kiley Trent and Riley Dobbs pose at their recent Senior Night celebration. Volunteer will host the first home soccer playoff game in school history Monday when rival Sullivan South visits VHS at 6 p.m. Come support the Lady Falcons!

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn