MORRISTOWN – For the third straight game, the Volunteer Falcons battled an opponent tough in the first half only to unravel in the second, the latest a 71-51 loss at Morristown East Monday night after leading 27-26 at the break.
Frustrated Falcons head coach Mike Poe was at a loss afterward trying to figure out what’s going wrong after such strong first halves.
“I don’t know,” Poe said. “Do you know what to do?”
Poe shook his head as he tried to grasp why his team could look so good for 16 minutes, then come undone in the next 16.
“I think we’ve run through all of our energy, maybe? I don’t know whether we’re physically strong enough to go out there and play a 32-minute game against a good team,” Poe said.
The Falcons battled Sullivan South, then 7-1, in a competitive first half Dec. 10 at the Falcons Nest. The Rebels took a 38-32 lead at the break, then outscored the Falcons, 30-20, in the second half for a 68-52 win.
Friday, the Falcons actually led David Crockett in the first quarter before going into halftime tied at 34, only to see the Pioneers (8-2) blow it open in the third quarter for a 67-47 loss.
Monday, Volunteer hit seven, first-half three-pointers to take a 27-26 lead into the break, only to see Morristown East (8-3) storm back for a 20-point win.
“We’ve been on a streak where we’ve play South, who’s good, Crockett who’s good, and now we’ve played Morristown East, who’s good. South had us by six at halftime. We’re tied at Crockett. And we’ve got a one-point lead tonight. And then we just kind of self-destruct in the second half,” Poe said.
“I don’t know whether it’s a physical strength thing where we just don’t have the legs to make shots or make plays,” he said.
Most of the problem Monday night was 6-8 sophomore forward Braden Ilic, who’s ranked in the top 200 national prospects rankings with good reason, and lightning-quick sophomore guard Micah Simpson. Ilic scored 24 and Simpson added 23 as the dynamic pair passed the eye test and proved very difficult to guard.
Ilic scored 14 points in the third quarter – including six field goals, when East made its move, turning Volunteer’s 27-26 advantage into a 50-40 East lead.
Simpson scored 12 in the final period to key the Hurricanes’ 21-11 fourth quarter run.
If the Falcons could just bottle what they’re doing in the first half and use it in the second half, Poe joked, “I could write a book and I could retire.”
“We’ll just keep trying to plug along and see if we can’t come up with an answer,” Poe said.
Brody Hunley led Volunteer with 13 points, including four of the Falcons’ 11 three-pointers. Heath Miller added 10, including one from downtown.
Andrew Knittel (nine points) and Bradin Minton (six) each hit two three-pointers.
Volunteer (5-8), which was slated to host West Greene Tuesday, hosts Dobyns-Bennett Thursday then will play in the Sullivan North Christmas Tournament Dec. 26-28.
