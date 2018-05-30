BULLS GAP – Coming up on Saturday, June 2 the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will be making an appearance at Volunteer Speedway for a $10,000-to-win main event, with many of the top dirt late model drivers in the country expected. There will also be Crate Late Model, Modified Street and Classic racing.
World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series $10K to win Saturday
- Staff report
-
