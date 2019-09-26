ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee High School football teams from 1988, 1989, and 1994 will be uniting together on Oct. 11 at the Cherokee football game against David Crockett in Big Red Valley.
This marks 30 years since the first CHS playoff teams of 1988-1989, and 25 years since the Cardiac Kids of 1994 made their mark.
Team members will be able to watch the game together next to the field house and be recognized during the game.
Further details will be sent out to those who RSVP by by October 7.
Call Andrew Morgan at Cherokee High School, 423-272-6507, or email at andrew.morgan@hck12.net.
