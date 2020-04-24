Note- The Review will be running a series of senior profiles acknowledging spring sports seniors whose final seasons were cut short by the coronavirus shutdown. Today, we recognize Volunteer’s senior track and field athletes.
CHURCH HILL – Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie can only think what might have been with his 2020 track and field team, whose season – along with all other Tennessee high school spring sports squads – was cancelled soon after it started due to the country-wide COVID-19 quarantine.
Ailshie shared his thoughts on his 2020 seniors, some of whom had a chance to qualify for the state track meet.
Megan Christian: “Megan was one that would show up to practice every day, never complain and just got better. Megan ran 1:01.46 in the 400 as a junior. She was less than a second and a half off of breaking the school record in the 400 meter dash going in to her senior season. What really is amazing is that along with the 400, she qualified for the sectional track meet last year as a member of the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. I would venture to say that she was one of the few runners across the state that accomplished this feat. She was on the 4x100 team which finished fifth last year, one spot from qualifying for the state meet. She also had PRs of 27.76 in the 200, 2:39 in the 800 and 22:10 for the 5k in cross country. She has signed with Milligan and will continue to run and compete next year at the collegiate level.”
Andrew Murph: “Andrew is a school record holder and all-state runner in the 4x400 meter relay. He had a best of 51.58 in the 400 going into his senior year. He was a little over a second from breaking the school record in that event. He was runner-up in the 400 at the Big 7 conference meet. Andrew accomplished what many others have not and that was competing at the state meet and reaching the podium to achieve all state honors.”
Andre Harless: “Andre competed all four years and his specialty was the 300 meter hurdles where he qualified for the section meet. He won a couple of big races at the Bearcat Invitational his junior year and a race at Cherokee earlier this season. Andre has interest from several colleges wanting him to continue to run. I hope he pursues that opportunity. He has a lot of potential.”
Chris Strickland: “Chris was just scratching the surface of how good he could be. Chris had bests of 55.75 in the 400, 2:18.92 in the 800 and 19:05 for 5k in cross country. Chris was able to have enough credits to graduate early and signed a track scholarship with Alice Lloyd. Chris was a sectional qualifier in the 4x400 last year.”
Emily Hatley: “Emily was a two-time sectional qualifier in the high jump with a best of 5 feet. Emily is a very talented high jumper who skipped her junior year but was going to compete for us this senior season. To have qualified for the sectional as a freshman and sophomore is a pretty remarkable accomplishment.”
Luke Winegar: “Luke is the most improved runner I have ever coached. He started out running cross country in 35 minutes and finished his senior season in 18:38 for 5k which is just amazing. He has run 2:16 in the 800 and 5:07 in the 1600, but was ready to have a breakout senior year.”
Logan Ferguson: “We had a meet at Cherokee at the beginning of the track season and Logan ran a 2:13 800 which was a huge PR for him. We had some good times that evening but Logan’s individual performance was certainly one of the best. He was just beginning to understand competing &and not settling any limits on yourself.”
Preston Dingus: “Preston was another guy that just continued to improve. In cross country, he went from 27:26 to 19:05 over four years. He got us some valuable points with a runner up finish in the 3200 meter run his junior year at Sullivan North that helped us secure the team title.
Tyler Lawson: “Tyler placed for us last year at the Big 7 conference meet in the high jump with a season best 5’8”. He had been training real well prior to the start of this season.”
Caleb Walters: “Caleb was a 47.80 300 hurdler his junior year. He was recovering from a broken arm in wrestling at the start of the season.”
Hayden Powell: “Hayden played football and soccer and was going to help us out on the relay teams this year. He showed a lot of potential in practice.”
Ethan Barrett: “Ethan participated in track for the first time this season. Contributed on the sprint relay teams and did very well running at the relay scrimmage at D-B and the meet at Cherokee.”
