2020 Rogersville Middle School baseball team

The 2020 Rogersville Middle School baseball team includes: (front row) Garrett Lawson, Nocona Williams, Roudy Henley, coach Jeremy Bailey, Noah Bledsoe, Koby Seals and Lucas Williams ; (back row) assistant coach Josh Kincannon, Elijah Curtsinger, Noah Hunter, Sammie Augusta, Chase Helton, HL Charles, Tanner McPeek, Mason Fairchild and coach James White.

 Photo by Jim Beller