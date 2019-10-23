CHURCH HILL – Two teams battling to stay out of the Mountain Lakes Conference basement went toe to toe for 48 minutes Friday night in a game that went down to the wire.
And while it wasn’t pretty at times – the two teams combined for 23 penalties for 268 yards – Morristown East and Volunteer put on a good fight before a sparse but spirited crowd as the Hurricanes pulled out a 28-23 victory at the Falcons Nest.
“They were playing really hard,” second-year Volunteer coach Justin Pressley said. “Everybody played really hard. That’s what I asked – to play as hard as they can. And for 48 minutes, they did that.
“They played as hard as they could. They dug in, probably more than ever. We should have won the football game. They know that. I know that,” Pressley said.
Falcons junior Cameron Johnson gave Volunteer good field possession with a 34-yard return to open the contest, but the Hurricanes stopped the Falcons’ opening drive at the East 30 after 11 plays.
The Hurricanes responded with a 70-yard scoring drive on 13 plays, including a nine-yard touchdown run by East freshman running back Ethan Ledford. The extra point failed and East held a 6-0 lead with 1:07 left in the first period.
The Falcons answered with an 11-play, 60-yard scoring drive, capped with a 23-yard field goal by Dawson Dykes, slicing the lead to 6-3 with 8:30 to go in the first half.
Volunteer’s onside kickoff failed and the Hurricanes started at their own 45. Ledford picked up all 55 yards of the Hurricanes’ scoring drive on four rushes, the last a one-yard plunge with 7:04 left in the half. Cole Henson’s pass to Noah Woodard extended East’s lead to 14-3.
The Falcons offense were held to three-and-out on its next two possessions, while East turned the ball over with a fumble in between. The Hurricanes drove inside the Falcons’ 10 in the final 90 seconds of the half, but Volunteer’s defense overcame a facemask penalty to stiffen on two fourth-down, East runs inside the seven.
“I thought we had several opportunities,” Pressley said. “We made some mistakes. We couldn’t get them off the field. I think we had four different fourth downs where we got a penalty or just couldn’t get them off the field. We had them struggling.
“But we had 65 yards of penalties in the first half on fourth down. That was a killer and that hurt. We got ourselves in a hole. If we don’t do that, I think we’re in a lot better shape,” Pressley said.
The Falcons came out fired up in the second half. Dykes executed a perfect onside kick, recovering the ball himself at the Morristown East 49, where it was Cam Johnson’s turn to mount his own scoring drive. Johnson ran for four, five and one yard for a first down, then galloped 39 yards for a touchdown. Dykes’ kick cut the East lead to 14-10 with 10:20 to go in the third quarter.
The Falcons attempted another onside kick, but the Hurricanes recovered and took advantage of the short field themselves.
East went 51 yards in eight plays, including a six-yard touchdown run by Isaac Long that extended the East lead to 21-10. The Falcons, who were penalized 13 times for 158 yards in the game, committed two of their six personal fouls on the drive.
The Falcons responded with a 13-play, 77-yard scoring drive, capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Garrison Barrett to Andrew Salyers. Dykes’ kick trimmed the East lead to 21-17 with 2:25 to go in the third quarter.
Volunteer stopped East’s ensuing possession on the seventh play, taking over at the Falcons 40.
The Falcons took advantage of three East penalties on the possession. An offsides on a fourth-and-six became a fourth-and-one, turning a punt formation into a two-yard, first-down run by Barrett. Then, after a nine-yard carry by Johnson, East was flagged for a face mask and a personal foul, moving the ball 20 yards downfield to the East nine.
The Hurricanes then stopped the Falcons on four downs. Three rush attempts by Eli Dorton picked up five, two, then one yard. But his fourth attempt was stopped for no gain.
“Down at the end, we get the ball at the one-yard line,” Pressley said. “I thought we did a good job trying to stick in there two times. We just came up short. That was one me. I’ll take full responsibility on this. I told the kids if we lose by a score or two, that’s all the coaches. They played their tails off.”
The frustration of turning the ball over on downs at the one resulted in another Volunteer personal foul, which gave East the ball at the 16. The Hurricanes then turned what would have been a go-ahead touchdown by the Falcons into a time-consuming scoring drive for East.
The ‘Canes burned 7:40 off the clock on an 18-play possession that ended with Long’s second touchdown of the game, this one a two-yard run giving East a 28-17 lead with :54 left in the game.
The Falcons didn’t give up. After a 20-yard kickoff return by Hunter Lafollette gave Volunteer the ball at the Morristown 47, the Falcons went to the air. Barrett threw three incomplete passes then got a pass interference call against East on the fourth, giving the Falcons a first down at the Hurricanes’ 32.
Barrett then connected with Salyers on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to 28-23. The Falcons then attempted to cut the lead to three with a two-point conversion on a trick play that nearly worked.
Barrett got the ball to running back Peyton Derrick, who then rolled to the left and threw the ball into the endzone to Salyers, who couldn’t quite wrap up the reception before going out of bounds.
“We had something we have kind of been working on all year long for the right opportunity and we had it,” Pressley said. “I told Sal he catches every one of the hard balls and that one was right in his belly. That was probably the only time (Derrick) will ever throw the football in his life, but it was good. It was right in the basket.”
The Falcons attempted an onside kick but the Hurricanes recovered at their 43, then ran out the clock on a hard-fought football game.
East improved to 2-6, 1-3 in Region 1-5A. Volunteer fell to 2-6, 0-5.
Barrett finished with nine-of-25 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson rushed 18 times for 94 yards. Derrick carried eight times for 52 yards.
Ledford led East with 96 yards on 14 carries, including two touchdowns. Henson added 56 yards rushing on 14 carries and was nine of 22 for 115 yards passing.
“There was a lot of positive we can build on,” Pressley said. “I thought Garrison played a phenomenal game. I thought Andrew Salyers played a phenomenal game. Cam Johnson played a phenomenal game.
“Our offensive line, we had some struggles up front early because they were sending seven guys in the middle, but we were able to adjust that at halftime. We came out and everybody collectively did a great job. That’s what I’m going to tell them: hold your head high. This one, blame it on the coaches. We’ll take full responsibility,” Pressley said.
Volunteer, which honored its seniors before the game, finishes its season on the road. The Falcons travel to Unicoi County Friday before closing out at Cocke County on Nov. 1.
“We made some mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes,” Pressley said. “We’ve got two weeks left. We’ve got to fight. We’ve got two more games we can win. We’ve got to get after them.”
1 2 3 4 FINAL
Morristown East 6 8 7 7 — 28
Volunteer 0 3 14 6 — 23
First Quarter
1:07: Morristown East – Ethan Ledford 9 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
8:30: Volunteer – Dawson Dykes 23 FG
7:04: Morristown East– Ledford 1 run (Cole Henson pass to Noah Woodard)
Third Quarter
10:20: Volunteer – Cameron Johnson 39 run (Dykes kick)
7:01: Morristown East – Isaac Long 6 run (Gerson Sorto kick)
2:25: Volunteer — Garrison Barrett 29 pass to Andrew Salyers (Dykes kick)
Fourth Quarter
:54.5: Morristown East – Long 2 run (Sorto kick)
:18.4: Volunteer — Barrett 32 pass to Salyers (Dykes kick)
Morristown East Volunteer
First Downs 16 13
Rushing Att-Yards 42-201 32-158
Passes Comp-Att-Int 9-22-0 9-25-0
Passing Yards 115 123
Total Offense 316 281
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties/Yards 10-110 13-158
Punts-Average 0-00.0 2-25.0
