JONESBOROUGH – Towering Oaks Christian School lived up to its name Wednesday as its Lady Warriors’ basketball players towered like oaks over the Church Hill Lady Panthers, using their interior size advantage to pull away in the second half for a 53-44 win in the quarterfinals of the Texas Roadhouse Classic basketball tournament at Jonesborough Middle School.
Church Hill had led 10-9 after the first period and was tied 19-19 with one minute left in the first half, which Towering Oaks closed hitting 3-of-4 free throws for a 22-19 halftime lead.
Naomi Strickland’s fast-break lay-up to start the third pulled Church Hill within 22-21.
The Lady Warriors then broke open the game, scoring repeatedly on layups and put-backs.
Haley Bailey scored 11 of her 17 points in the quarter, while teammate Emma Cutshall scored six – as the Lady Warriors scored 18 in the paint in their 19-point third period, turning a 22-21 lead into a 41-28 advantage, heading into the fourth.
Towering Oaks continued the run in the fourth, starting the quarter with a Kaydence Marshall layup and Hannah Miller put-back to run the lead to 45-28. Forty seconds later, Cadence Mancil banked in a three-pointer to put the Lady Warriors ahead by 20, 48-28, with 3:49 to play.
Strickland single-handedly kept Church Hill in the game, scoring the next eight points on a three-point play, three-pointer and a layup.
Another layup by Katelynn Trent and a bank shot by Veda Barton ran the Church Hill run to 12-0 and trimmed the lead to 48-40 with 1:15 remaining.
A layup by Cutshall snapping the 12-0 Lady Panthers run was answered by a Strickland drive, but Marcy Buchanan’s three-pointer off the glass put Towering Oaks back up by double-figures, 53-42, with 26 seconds left, enough time for just one more basket by Trent.
The win by Towering Oaks sent them into a Thursday night semifinal matchup with tournament host Jonesborough Middle, 46-26 winners over Hunter Wednesday night.
Advancing to Thursday’s other semifinal matchup were Happy Valley and Unicoi County. Happy Valley beat Parrottsville, 30-28, on Wednesday, just prior to Unicoi defeating Bridgeport, 32-25.
Thursday’s winners (not known at press time) were slated to play each other for the tournament championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
