BULLS GAP – Bulls Gap spotted Debusk a two-point halftime lead, then doubled them up in the second half to claim a 38-29 victory Thursday at Bulls Gap School.

Debusk jumped out to a 14-6 first-quarter lead as Roderick scored nine points, including two three-pointers.

The Bulldogs closed the gap in the second period, outscoring Debusk, 10-4, to pull within 18-16 at the break as Andres Moncier scored seven in the quarter.

Bulls Gap applied the defensive screws in the second half, outscoring Debusk 22-11 to pull away.

Moncier led Bulls Gap with 15 while Elisha Jones scored 10. Bryce Elliott and Colby Barton added five each.

