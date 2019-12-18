JONESBOROUGH – A slow start doomed Volunteer’s girls basketball team against David Crockett Friday night
The Lady Pioneers jumped out to a 30-9 halftime lead and cruised to a 51-28 victory over the Lady Falcons.
Emma Gouge had eight points for the Lady Pioneers (8-2, 2-0 in the Big 7 Conference), who had 10 players in the scoring column.
Mackenzie Baldwin, Zoe Sanders and Carlie Wilson added seven each.
Aliyah Crawley led Volunteer (4-7, 0-2) with a game-high 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.