BRISTOL – Cherokee’s hopes for a first-round playoff games in the Big Red Valley took a bit hit on a rainy Friday night at The Stone Castle.
Tennessee High spotted the Chiefs a first-quarter touchdown but the Vikings exploded for four second quarter scores en route to 49 unanswered points and a 49-7 victory.
The loss leaves Cherokee a 3-2 in a region play and 6-3 overall.
“This is one of the most frustrating losses I’ve ever had as a head coach,” said Chiefs coach Cody Baugh. “The preparation was not like it should be and I take 100 percent responsibility for it.”
Tennessee High outgained the Chiefs 447-106 and outrushed its visitors by a 239-38 count.
“Our game plan was very strong on defense,” continued Baugh. “We knew about 98 percent of the plays they were running.
“But it’s on us coaches. It’s our fault for not making sure our guys were more prepared.”
Cherokee gained just 17 yards and mustered just a single first down in the final three quarters.
“They (Cherokee) had two weeks to prepare,” said Tennessee High coach Mike Mays. “They had a good little scheme and they were kind of reading some things inside. It took us a little bit, but we made some adjustments.”
The victory secures the Mountain Lake Conference title for the eighth-ranked Vikings (8-1, 6-0) and home field advantage in the Class 5A playoffs all the way through the semifinal round. It’s the first conference championship in ten years for Tennessee High.
Senior quarterback Collin Trent got Cherokee on the board with a four-run with 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The drive included a highlight reel 45-yard catch of a Trent pass by Austin Hamblen.
Then came the Viking second period onslaught that included a pair of touchdown runs and a touchdown pass by quarterback Cole McBrayer.
But Baugh said it might have been a different story had the Chiefs been able to secure an interception that slithered through the hands of defensive back Jonas Leeper and into the Viking’s Kevin Coleman who went 33 yards to the Cherokee one.
“They roll out and we know what they’re going to run right there,” said a frustrated Baugh. “Our corner (Leeper) was in position to make the play and it just goes through his hands.
“If Leeper intercepts that ball, who knows what happens. Little plays have to be made to win big games and those plays were not made tonight.”
McBrayer snuck in from a yard out and the Vikings took the lead on McBrayer’s six-yard toss to Isaiah Smith. Then it was Tennessee High that made those little plays.
The Vikings picked off a pair of Trent passes in the final 3:52 of the first half and converted both into touchdowns to forge a 28-7 halftime cushion. Connor Bailey cracked him six yards out and McBrayer rumbled in from the two for the two scores.
Tennessee High quickly snuffed any thoughts of a second-half rally with two more touchdowns in the initial 5:43 of the third quarter. Smith hauled in second touchdown reception from McBrayer, this time from 18 yards out, and Bryce Snyder dove in from the on to put the Vikings ahead 42-7.
Back-up quarterback Steve Johnson completed the scoring with a ten-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter.
McBrayer finished 9-of-11 yards through the air for 208 yards, added 71 more on the ground and was crowned Homecoming King at halftime. Levon Montgomery added 65 yards rushing for the Vikings.
Despite the setback, Cherokee is playoff bound and still not completely out of the hunt for the second seed out of the region. But the Chiefs will need a win over Daniel Boone on Senior Night Friday and a Morristown East upset of David Crockett.
“We are not finishing out this season like we had hoped,” Baugh said. “We want to turn around and make something happen next week. We want to send these seniors out with a win at home. It’s going to be a big week, an emotional week. We have to make it the best that we can.”
Cherokee 7 0 0 0 — 7
Tennessee High 0 28 14 7 – 49
First Quarter
(0:51) CHEROKEE — Collin Trent 4 run (Peter Egbert kick)
Second Quarter
(11:00) TENNESSEE HIGH — Cole McBrayer 1 run (Jacob Craft kick)
(4:09) TENNESSEE HIGH — Isaiah Smith 6 pass from Cole McBrayer (Jacob Craft kick)
(2:19) TENNESSEE HIGH — Connor Bailey 6 run (Jacob Craft kick)
(0:14) TENNESSEE HIGH — Cole McBrayer 2 run (Jacob Craft kick)
Third Quarter
(8:24) TENNESSEE HIGH — Isaiah Smith 18 pass from Cole McBrayer (Jacob Craft kick)
(6:17) TENNESSEE HIGH — Bryce Snyder 1 run (Jacob Craft kick)
Fourth Quarter
(8:33) TENNESSEE HIGH — Steven Johnson 10 run (Jacob Craft kick)
Team Statistics
First downs — Cherokee 5, Tennessee High 16
Rushes-Yards — Cherokee 22-31, Tennessee 38-239
Passing Comp-Att-Int – Cherokee 7-14-2; Tennessee High 9-13-0
Passing Yards – Cherokee 75, Tennessee High 208
Total Yards – Cherokee 106, Tennessee High 447
Penalties-Yards – Cherokee 4-26, Tennessee High 6-59
Fumbles-Lost – Cherokee 0-0, Tennessee High 0-0
Punts-Avg – Cherokee 5-25.4, Tennessee High 0-0
