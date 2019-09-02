ROGERSVILLE – Bulls Gap built a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-0 win over Rogersville City School Thursday at Cherokee High School.
The Bulldogs defense dominated the contest, stopping the Warriors on the game’s opening drive to force a punt, which Blake Newman returned 75 yards for a touchdown.
Bulls Gap recovered the ensuing onside kick and Thomas Prater ran twice for 50 yards, the second carry a 38-yard touchdown run. Colby Barton’s conversion run put the Bulldogs ahead, 14-0, with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs stopped the next Warriors drive with an interception by Noah Seals at the goal line, which he returned to the 10-yard line.
Barton immediately ran for a 90-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up, 20-0, with 2:08 left in the quarter.
In the second quarter, Prater broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run. Barton’s conversion run extended the Bulls Gap lead to 28-0 with 7:02 left in the half.
Thoughts of an RCS comeback ended quickly when Prater returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. Barton again converted the two-point conversion with a run to extend the Bulldog lead to 36-0 and put the mercy rule in effect, allowing a continuously-running clock.
The Bulldogs ended the scoring with two minutes left in the third when Barton broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown scamper and the game’s final margin.
