NASHVILLE — — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to help select the winning photos that will appear in the annual calendar issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine.
The entry period for the contest for this year’s publication ended in March and the entries have been screened for the voting process.
Votes for this year’s calendar can be placed on the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org. The contest icon is located on the front page. Voters may select one photo per day. Voting will be available through midnight (CDT) Sunday, May 10.
After tabulation, the winning selections will appear in the 2020-21 calendar which will be available in July in the summer issue of Tennessee Wildlife. The 2020-21 calendar begins with the month of August as hunting season dates are scheduled to begin.
