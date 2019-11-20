BLUFF CITY – Cherokee’s and Volunteer’s boys varsity basketball teams tuned up for the 2019-20 season in a Big 7 vs. Three Rivers Conference basketball jamboree Thursday at Sullivan East.
Cherokee’s boys defeated Sullivan Central in their 20-minute scrimmage, 20-11. Happy Valley then upended Volunteer in their session, 16-14.
The girls jamboree, scheduled for two days earlier at Cherokee, was cancelled due to snow and not rescheduled.
Basketball season tips off this week in East Tennessee. After hosting Hall of Fame games against Unicoi and Johnson County Thursday afternoon, Volunteer’s girls and boys varsity teams and boys JV squad will host Red Bird (Ky.) on Saturday to open the season.
Next week, Volunteer’s girls team will play in the Hardee’s Classic, while the boys team will be playing in a holiday tournament in the Bahamas.
Cherokee’s boys and girls varsity teams will play Hall of Fame games Saturday against North Greene and Chuckey-Doak at North Greene in Baileyton.
The Chiefs and Lady Chiefs varsity teams and JV boys open the season Monday at Cocke County. Cherokee’s girls and boys varsity teams will play in the Grainger County Thanksgiving Tournament next Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Nov. 26-29 in Rutledge.
