ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee track coach Chad Laster gave an update on the latest regarding the resumption of area Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) sports, suspended for a month now due to the coronavirus shutdown, and how his athletes are training without practices and with school closed.
“TSSAA has plans to resume sports upon our return to school at the first of May,” Laster said. “The plan is to complete the state basketball tournaments in May and possibly push spring sports’ post-season into June.
“Of course, this is all contingent upon our return to school on May 1. If we do not return to school May 1, then a new plan will need to be assessed by TSSAA,” Laster said.
“If we have a Sectional Meet this season, there will likely be no other track meet for us before that meet,” said Laster.
“During this school closure, our Track & Field athletes have been working diligently in a number of ways to maintain their competitive edge,” Laster said. “Some of our jumpers and throwers have had access to online instructional video apps that are taught by the best instructors in the country.
“These are not your typical skill and drill videos; these videos teach the right drills and also when to practice each drill within your training progression,” Laster said.
“Most of our athletes have been training in various ways. They have been using treadmills and at-home weights while some are running hills, trails, roads, and farms,” he said.
“Since gyms are closed, some have been parallel squatting their own body weight with increased reps, or they are performing lunges along with other plyometric exercises. Athletes have even painted speed ladders in their grass to work on quick feet drills,” Laster said.
“Each of our runners currently have a running plan that will see them through at least April 15. I’m currently working on their running plans for the remainder of the season. These plans differ, depending on the type of runner and type of conditioning needed,” he said.
“Also, the athletes need to use a little creativity when determining their distances for workouts, especially sprinters. Since they have no access to a track, they must figure out ways to mark off 100-400 meters with measuring tapes or with paces,” Laster said.
“The sprinters, just like distance runners, are either running for time or running for distance during practice sessions. As we go into the second half of April, a sprinter’s workout will shift into more intensity with lower volume. In other words, they will be practicing shorting distances at about 95 percent intensity,” he said.
“The most difficult part for sprinters is not having a track to perform what we call ‘race modeling,’” Laster said. “This modeling is a training tactic that uses specific intervals on a track to teach sprinters how to pace themselves on a straightaway or on a curve.
“For example, my 200-meter runner will need to run the second half of the race within 0.25-0.30 seconds of the first 100 meters of the race. Preston McNally, in our first meet of the season, ran a 200-meter race in 23.88 seconds. He hit his splits in 12.09 and 11.79 seconds. This demonstrated a decent split time in his race,” Laster said.
“However, as we work into late April, one of the training goals is to improve sprint endurance for our sprinters. That 11.79 of Preston’s will begin to drop during the late season with sprint endurance training,” Laster said.
“Preston’s current 200-meter range is between 23.2 and 23.6 seconds on any given day. No doubt it would be closer to 23.2 seconds with proper sprint endurance training and race modeling tactics,” Laster said.
“As for our 1600 and 800 runners, they, too, will begin to see a shift in their training in the latter part of April. During the pre-season, for example, it is common to see them using 80 percent aerobic energy, 10 percent anaerobic, and 10 percent speed within their workouts,” he said.
“However, later in the season, this will look more like 30-40-30. For a strict 800 runner, you will even see the percentage of their speed workouts be at least 40 percent of their workouts sessions,” Laster said.
“I’m encouraged about the future of our Track and Field team. In the face of much historic adversity, our student-athletes are still working strong and are committed to bettering themselves. They are setting themselves up for a chance to compete, should that opportunity arise,” Laster said.
“I am proud of them,” he said. “They are CHS TEAM #40.”
